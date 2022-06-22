Dara Costelloe ‘buzzing’ after signing new deal with Burnley

Limerick native Dara Costelloe is delighted to have signed a new deal with Burnley

Limerick native Dara Costelloe has penned a new contract at Burnley FC.

The 19-year-old joined the Championship club from Galway United in February 2021. He was the U-23s top scorer last season, with 12 goals in all competitions. His form caught the eye of interim manager Mike Jackson last season, who named him on the bench for their final seven Premier League games.

Costelloe made his senior debut for Galway United at 15-years-old, and continued to play first team football with the club before signing with the Clarets. He will join fellow Irishmen Nathan Collins and Kevin Long at Turf Moor.

The winger hopes to make a name for himself under new manager Vincent Kompany.

"I'm buzzing," said Costelloe. "I can't wait to get started and see what the season holds. Last season went well for me so I want to kick on, see what this season has to offer and hopefully make a name for myself.

"There's exciting times ahead here, it's a club with ambition so I'm pleased to sign a new contract. I just can't wait to get started again."