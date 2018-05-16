Danny Rose urges Spurs to give Mauricio Pochettino ‘what he wants’ this summer

Danny Rose hopes Tottenham will give Mauricio Pochettino “what he wants” this summer as the club look to move to the next level.

Danny Rose hopes Tottenham will give Mauricio Pochettino “what he wants” this summer as the club look to move to the next level.

Pochettino has guided Spurs to a third successive top-three finish in the Premier League and has done so spending far less than the teams around them and having to play their home games at Wembley this season.

But with the clamour for trophies growing stronger all the time, Pochettino, in an alarming change of tone, suggested that Spurs might have to ditch their current policy of frugality and “take risks” to start delivering silverware. 🙌 🙌 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Wjh9nfGf9g — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2018 That will have been music to the ears of left-back Rose, who is not averse to giving his opinion on what the club should do after his notorious interview last summer where he told them to splash the cash and pay their top players what they are worth.

While Rose was not wanting to go down that road again, he did urge Daniel Levy and the Spurs board to come together and give Pochettino what he is asking for. “I have learned my lesson on speaking on that sort of stuff,” he said. “It is good that the manager has come out and said that.

“I hope the manager, his coaching staff, the recruitment staff and the chairman can all come together and give the manager what he wants. We caught up with Mauricio during the lap of appreciation at Wembley to discuss 2017/18 and a crazy game to the end the season! #COYS pic.twitter.com/82uXyo72l0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 13, 2018 “I am fully behind whatever happens in the off-season, I hope we get some good recruits to help us push on and as the manager said the next step is to try and hopefully win something next year.”

Whether Rose is at the club to see what happens next season is a moot point as he has been linked with a move away from the club ever since that newspaper interview last August. The fact he has played second fiddle to Ben Davies at left-back for most of the season, making just 17 appearances, perhaps gives insight into Pochettino’s mindset, but the 27-year-old has vowed to come back and fight for his place after the World Cup.

“It is a season where I have had to be patient and be mentally positive,” he said.

How do you feel about your team's final #PL position? pic.twitter.com/c313dP4aLl — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2018 “Even though I haven’t played as much as I’d like I feel like I’ve grown mentally so there are positives to take out of the season.

“It is a team game. The first three years of the manager being here I have played just as many games as Ben (Davies) has, this season he has played a lot more than I have. “It is just one of those things, I wish I could have played more, but you have two players to compete in each position and that is how I would want it at any football club. “I fancy myself against anybody in the league. Pre-season; come back and hopefully me and Ben start from scratch and we start again and work hard to nail that number one spot.”

Press Association