Tottenham have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their crunch Premier League game against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris all back in contention for Spurs

Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris are all back in contention for the match at Wembley but Toby Alderweireld is not available.

Eriksen and Lloris have both recovered from illness while Rose has overcome a knee problem. Alderweireld has returned to training after three months out with a hamstring injury but Pochettino does not yet consider him ready for competitive action.

⚽💪🏼 #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/wc79pAPOMS — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) January 30, 2018 Pochettino also refused to be drawn on the club’s potential move for Paris St Germain forward Lucas Moura. “The club will communicate when something happens,” Pochettino said.

He was also tight-lipped when asked about the future of Fernando Llorente, who has been linked with a January switch to Chelsea. “That is another rumour,” Pochettino said. “Nando is our player. I don’t know anything about that.”

TEAM NEWS: @AlderweireldTob (hamstring), @ChrisEriksen8 (illness), @ErikLamela (gluteus muscle), Hugo Lloris (illness) & Danny Rose (knee) have returned to full training with the First Team. pic.twitter.com/mfXkzMQGsC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 30, 2018 Spurs sit two points outside the top four and the game against United marks the start of a testing period for Pochettino’s side. They face Liverpool on Sunday and then Arsenal in the league, either side of an FA Cup replay against Newport, before travelling to Turin to play Juventus in the Champions League last 16.

“I think it’s not key, there a lot of games to play,” Pochettino said.

Spurs are said to be closing in on Lucas Moura “But yes, it is so important to win games, to be close and to have the possibility to fight to the end.

“I don’t think the key to the top four is to win tomorrow or to win Sunday. But yes it is so important to put yourself in a good position in the table and in the end be there.” Harry Winks remains out with an ankle injury and Serge Aurier is also sidelined with a calf problem.

Press Association