Danny Mandroiu on target again as goal gives Lincoln victory at Barnsley

Danny Mandroiu scored his second goal in as many games for Lincoln City to give his side a 1-0 League One victory at Barnsley.
The former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers forward experienced an injury-hit start to his time at Lincoln, but has found his form and scoring touch lately, scoring in first half injury time at Oakwell.
Mandroiu claimed a point for the Imps in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Two other League of Ireland exports, Dawson Devoy (ex-Bohemians) and Darragh Burns (ex-St Pat's) came on as second half substitutes in MK Dons' 2-0 victory at Charlton Athletic.
Elsewhere, former Bohs striker Georgie Kelly started in Rotherham's 2-2 Championship draw with Coventry City.