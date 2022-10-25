Danny Mandroiu on target again as goal gives Lincoln victory at Barnsley

Danny Mandroiu scored his second goal for Lincoln City in the win at Barnsley. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Danny Mandroiu scored his second goal in as many games for Lincoln City to give his side a 1-0 League One victory at Barnsley.

The former Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers forward experienced an injury-hit start to his time at Lincoln, but has found his form and scoring touch lately, scoring in first half injury time at Oakwell.

Mandroiu claimed a point for the Imps in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Two other League of Ireland exports, Dawson Devoy (ex-Bohemians) and Darragh Burns (ex-St Pat's) came on as second half substitutes in MK Dons' 2-0 victory at Charlton Athletic.

Elsewhere, former Bohs striker Georgie Kelly started in Rotherham's 2-2 Championship draw with Coventry City.