Daniel McDonnell: 'When the switch flicks, we see the side of Keane that has spawned a thousand stories'

It wasn't all fire and brimstone from Roy Keane last night.

Amid the soundbites and the insults, the wisecracks and the sly digs that went too far, there was introspection too.

He spoke about his desire to return to management, yet acknowledged that offers haven't been forthcoming of late.

"I don't think Real Madrid will be calling me," he quipped.

"What I would like to do sometimes is get an opportunity to speak to clubs, to give me a chance to try and sell myself."

Gary Neville had spoken earlier in the day about how his former captain should be in the prime of his managerial career.

And as one of Ireland's greatest ever sportsmen ran through stories from his career at a packed Bord Gais Theatre, where the audience at the Cadbury's Off The Ball roadshow were hanging on his every word, that observation seemed prescient

Why isn't this man working in football? We didn't have to wait long for the answer.

"I'm not one to bear grudges," he said at one juncture, a knowing smile crossing his face. But when the switch flicks, we see the side of Keane that has spawned a thousand stories about his brand of man management.

His section on his time with Ireland actually started off with a disparaging comment about the standard of football in the Championship. Keane spoke about accepting punditry offers from Sky Sports because it gave him the chance to watch decent football matches again; a contrast from his gig with Ireland where scouting requirements centred in on second tier fixtures.

That dismissive attitude to players operating at a level below where he spent his career was a feature of his stays with both Ipswich and Ireland.

His ability to cut players down with that sharp tongue is the stuff of legend, although young professionals that never recovered would speak of it in different terms. Keane relished conflict in a dressing room. Indeed, he confessed to winding his players up in search of a reaction. His mistaken belief is that fear is an effective form of motivation. That approach has a shelf-life.

While he did admit at one stage that certain of his character traits might have posed issues, he quickly came around to musing over whether the fault lay with players that couldn't handle it. The old yarn about Brian Clough decking him was trotted out. Keane got over it quickly and came into train the next day rather than - in his words - 'crying to the media...or going on Ratsapp."

Keane's time with Nottingham Forest ended when they were relegated with the Corkman moving up a level to Manchester United - after a last minute U-turn that left Blackburn's Kenny Dalglish in the lurch.

It was the right call of course but Keane never seems to have gotten over the fact that Jonathan Walters agitated for a transfer from Ipswich to get a Premier League gig with Stoke City.

Their history is complicated but that was the root cause of initial tensions. Walters has been vocal in the press about Keane's management style, and so the 48-year-old probably felt he was entitled to have a bite back, but the line about 'crying on TV about his family situation' was appalling.

There was a gasp in the theatre. But it's understood that Walters wasn't too surprised when the comment filtered back to him. Nor were other players that had spent time in a Keane dressing room.

"I believe Roy continued to show his true colours last night," said one player, who got in contact after reading Keane's response to Walters, Harry Arter and Stephen Ward. "It's just madness that some people buy into his bullshit."

But Keane is box office. There were 2,000 present on a Wednesday evening and thousands more had applied for a seat. This is a status borne from his playing achievements and years where it was felt that he could do no wrong. That he was basically right about everything.

He said that he hadn't spoken to Alex Ferguson for 14 years because of how he handled his exit from Manchester United. Keane was adamant that he had no regrets, despite the Scot's health scare. Neville interjected at that point to ask how Roy Keane the manager would have dealt with Roy Keane the player after he openly questioned Ferguson in a heated Saipan style row with the entire squad watching on. Keane refused to accept the premise.

And he still has his disciples, the hardcore Manchester United fans who don't want to see things any other way because they grew up with Keane's words as gospel. It is electric when the eyes narrow and Keane spits invective at those who fall below his measure of greatness. Walters' inadequate medal collection is wrapped into a dissection of his character. It does offer an insight into the mindset.

There are countless tales of Keane's generosity away from the game. And there were passages last night where he really did open up, speaking about how he misses Cork and suffers from homesickness to this day. Earlier in the piece, he spoke about alcohol and an enforced period of detox after he realised that his lifestyle at Manchester United was unsustainable. There are layers to Keane, but he is distinctly one dimensional when it comes to football. There is a disdain that he is incapable of disguising. When the targets are good professionals and good characters (and there are many more examples than those cited on this occasion) then the unavoidable conclusion is that it's not them - it's him.

Some of the punters found every line hilarious. There were attendees who were wowed by Keane's natural charisma, his ability to silence a room and then enliven it with a perfectly delivered gag. In the midst of the red mist on Ferguson, he slaughtered Darren Ferguson, and fed off the reaction to go further.

There is an element of playing to the crowd, and it's inevitable that Keane devotees will say that the widely reported lines on Walters were out of context with the tone of the evening. But they are not out of context with an analysis of why his career in management has floundered. That's why he doesn't have one right now.

Online Editors