Daniel McDonnell: 'The five key questions that the FAI cannot run away from'

Still, pulling out of the event is a bad look.

With Sport Ireland and Shane Ross not coming in until next week, we were likely facing into a repeat of last Friday’s press conference at FAI HQ but with a different set of characters asking the questions.

From previous experience of the Oireachtas Committee, we know that some would have pushed boundaries in a probing manner.

Others would wasted time by going in search of their own headlines.

Nevertheless, it’s damaging for the FAI that they will now be perceived to be running away from a grilling.

The cloud can have a silver lining.

It would be much more beneficial to bring the Abbotstown hierarchy in when more water has passed under the bridge. If Wednesday’s event had gone ahead, there was the likelihood of questions being fudged due to the legal status of the KOSI report and the fact the Mazars report is to be finalised. When they do return, there should be no excuses - and these are five questions that they need to answer.

What happened in the lead-up to John Delaney’s last visit?

It was April 10 when Delaney, the newly titled Executive Vice President, turned up along with Donal Conway, selected FAI board members and management staff, and his own personal legal representation.

There remains a need to establish details in the build-up to that event, specifically around the Euro 2020 qualifier in Gibraltar.

We have yet to find out who sanctioned the press release that initially stated that all board members were aware of the €100,000 loan Delaney gave his employers in 2017.

We must also establish if the FAI hierarchy felt Delaney was close to leaving around the game with Gibraltar – well placed sources say that opinion did exist – and if they think agreement could have been reached earlier than September, thus saving the FAI the 'gardening leave' wages that preceded the eventual €462,000 settlement.

Sport Ireland should be canvassed on this, too.

Why should the staff and public be confident in FAI senior management from the Delaney era?

The strong suggestion John Earley will be stepping away means that the board clear-out is complete and not before time. But the story of the FAI’s implosion goes beyond the board.

An important point that has been raised in football circles over the past week is the drain of talent from the FAI over the past decade and the thinning out of senior management staff.

Indeed, it can be argued that those individuals who lasted the course must now face questions about their effectiveness.

This is certainly a bone of contention amongst lower-paid FAI staff members, who feel there’s a leadership void.

Bringing in four independent directors onto the board is not going to address the day to day picture.

We need to hear more from Rea Walshe, the chief operating officer who previous headed up corporate affairs and licensing, as well as the longer-serving faces that held positions of authority along the way.

That extends to consultants and advisors. Declan Conroy is currently co-ordinating the FAI’s Euro 2020 project on behalf of UEFA.

But the business consultant has a relationship with the FAI that stretches back to the start of Delaney’s appointment as CEO.

He served as the FAI's Director of Strategy for two years, headed up bids for major events and was also commissioned for an independent review of the League of Ireland.

What was the FAI policy on legal bills under the previous CEO?

The supposed detail of the KOSI audit has come out in dribs and drabs and the Sunday Independent reported that the FAI had covered the cost of Delaney's personal legal actions.

This needs to be explored in more depth.

Was the Aviva Stadium worth it?

Before his exit, Delaney indicated this would be answered in due course. But the FAI must lay out the full costs of securing their own home in terms of the capital expenditure, interest payments and accompanying costs, and the legacy debt.

Leading figures at UEFA think the FAI should sell their stake. Pride prevented the previous administration from admitting errors.

What is the FAI’s financial position with UEFA?

This needs to be laid out in more detail. UEFA is believed to have provided €15m in advance funding but more will be required and the terms and conditions of these arrangements are vital.

UEFA’s TV deal from 2022 to 2028 is set to be worth €60m to the FAI. The FAI are looking at a refinancing package that gets them to 2023.

But where do they stand long-term if they have already eaten into future earnings that are supposed to make smaller associations secure?

Online Editors