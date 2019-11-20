Daniel McDonnell: 'It's hasty to assume that Mourinho's Spurs arrival will spell bad news for Troy Parrott'

Mourinho will find it hard to shake off his reputation as a manager who buys experience and shuns youth. He’s even joked about it as a form of ironic self-defence, speaking in January 2018 of how Marcus Rashford had grown in stature during his stay at Manchester United.

“He started playing with Mr (Louis) Van Gaal when the team was really in trouble, to have options,” said Mourinho. “Then the monster that kills the little kids arrived, but he plays every game since then.”

The new Spurs boss can also point to his promotion of Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Chelsea and Scott McTominay at Old Trafford as evidence he’s not afraid to give talented youths their chance.

Granted, the father of Loftus-Cheek did later say that Mourinho held his son back, stating that “if Ruben was playing for Mauricio Pochettino” he would have made countless more appearances, while McTominay explained that tough love was a theme of their relationship.

"When I first came in, Jose gave me a serious, serious b******ing," said McTominay. "I was arguing with one of the first-team lads in training and he said, ‘Hey, kid, when you come into the first team, the other players – they have to like you. You’re not a superstar'."

McTominay was shellshocked.

Parrott may be in a different situation, given that he’s spent the bulk of this year around the first-team dressing-room, but he might have to prepare for some of that.

And it’s possible that the sceptics may be right, in the sense that Mourinho is likely to recruit this January and view results as the priority in the immediate term.

Pochettino was steadily guiding Parrott through the ranks and would likely have viewed the FA Cup as the next window for his continued education. That may all change now.

But it is dismissive of Parrott’s ability to suggest that his standing will plummet because of this change of circumstances. He only turns 18 in February, so he’s still got time on his side. And if he responds to this upheaval in a positive way, it can aid his development.

Stephen Kenny is sure that Parrott will make a good impression on a new manager because of the ability that stands out, although the U-21 manager was speaking before the appointment of Mourinho was announced.

"He is very adaptable," said Kenny. "And goalscorers are rare enough so you have to grasp them, the natural instinctive goalscorers. He has that."

Ireland’s next senior manager also spoke of how Parrott had been schooled in the Spurs way, with Pochettino viewing him as an alternative to Harry Kane, a No 9 that is encouraged to drop deeper while wide attackers burst forward.

Mourinho is likely to favour a different style of play, but he is fond of a physical central striker and he should be impressed by Parrott’s frame; he has strengthened considerably in the space of a year.

A debate lingers around what Parrott’s best position may be in the long term. Some observers feel that his best position will be as a No 10 as opposed to leading the line.

Kenny used him as a narrow left-sided player in the second half on Tuesday and was thrilled by his contribution, especially his work- rate when called upon to defend.

Mourinho may not be as patient as Pochettino, but the exposure to another way of doing things should broaden the player’s skill-set.

Ireland assistant Robbie Keane has taken Parrott under his wing and also has a good relationship with Mourinho and that connection might be of benefit in some way.

But it’s plausible that the worst fears are realised and Parrott finds his path blocked as Mourinho settles in. That’s no cause for panic. Ireland’s desperation for a star has fuelled hype around the Belvedere product, but there is a buzz about him over the water too.

He was even linked with Bayern Munich in one newspaper yesterday, with German clubs looking to the fringes of Premier League big guns for frustrated young talent.

Mauricio Pochettino is pondering his options

Pochettino was keen to have Parrott around his squad and he came into this international window a tad rusty because he’d been functioning as a sub and 19th man for Spurs.

A drop down the pecking order might give him the platform to seek playing time elsewhere in the form of a New Year loan. That might advance his Irish cause too.

Mourinho’s tendency to burn out quickly has to be factored in too.

He’s morphed from the ‘Special One’ into a high-end version of a quick-fix solution. There is no guaranteed success here, and what was once box-office charm has faded away into a boring movie that we’ve all watched before. Spurs should know by the summer if they’ve made a terrible mistake.

Parrott’s personal opinion may be formed sooner but, either way, there’s no reason for panic.

