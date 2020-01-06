Daniel McDonnell: 'Idah's exploits are another reason to believe football can have 2020s vision'

Robbie Brady's goal in Lille, Shane Long's wonder strike to down world champions Germany and Richard Dunne's one-man show in Moscow succeeded in captivating the nation in a way that some of the other moments listed quite simply did not - although it's probably not PC to make that point in certain cases - and therefore they were largely overlooked.

The 2010s was also a decade where two League of Ireland clubs defied all the odds by qualifying for the group stages of a European competition but the feats of a largely home-grown group of Shamrock Rovers players in 2011 and the brilliant Dundalk side of 2016 were completely forgotten in the retrospectives.

Maybe that's a reflection of how high the bar is set for sporting achievement in this country given the excellence in other codes.

Maybe it also demonstrates how our footballers have to do extraordinary things to even warrant mention in the same breath as teams who will never test themselves against sportspeople from other islands and will always retain a certain status as a consequence.

And maybe it's just the simple reality that everything that has happened in the sport has been tainted by the disgraceful behaviour of an FAI hierarchy that brought shame on the game and have made crisis a daily occurrence.

If it wasn't for that shadow lingering in the background, there would be ample reason to construct the case that the decade ahead will be peppered with footballing highs.

One can only hope that the administrators can keep a lower profile across the next ten years, and show the necessary patience required to allow an exciting generation of players to develop, regardless of the financial importance of short-term results.

It's impossible not to be enthused by developments over the Christmas period. Adam Idah's stunning hat-trick on Saturday provided another reminder of the home-grown talent making waves across the water.

BBC's Gabby Logan prompted unnecessary confusion on Saturday by suggesting Mick McCarthy was in a rush to tie down the 18-year-old from Cork who is committed to a future with Ireland even though his father is Nigerian. Idah's exploits are a massive story in their own right and a triumph for those at College Corinthians who helped him along.

Yet the good news is that his tale adds to the momentum generated by the progression of Dublin's Troy Parrott and Galway's Aaron Connolly, the pride of Belvedere and Mervue respectively.

Throw in the goalscoring exploits of Derby midfielder Jason Knight, a product of Cabinteely, and a step forward for U-21 centre-halves Conor Masterson (QPR) and Dara O'Shea (West Brom) in wins yesterday and there's further cause for positivity and pride for the embattled football community.

A new name emerged with ex-Corduff and Bohemians winger Yassine En-Neyah coming off the bench for Nottingham Forest at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, on another weekend, a debut goal for Southampton's Irish U-19 international Will Smallbone would have been top of the agenda but that has fallen to footnote status.

He's English-born, and in the post-Declan Rice era that means that an asterisk will linger until he follows in the footsteps of his club colleague Michael Obafemi by lining out in a senior international, yet he's another reason to be energised by what the road ahead might bring.

This is before considering that the recent Irish trend is geared towards late developers. The next Matt Doherty, Enda Stevens and Seamus Coleman could all be residing in the League of Ireland ranks.

But it's the early bloomers that are making this the most encouraging English club season of this century. Incredibly, four of the eight youngest strikers to have played at Premier League level this term are Irish.

We may look back nostalgically at a time where there were colonies at Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal but that was before the English top flight became a global behemoth.

The excitement around Parrott is based on where he plays, but it doesn't matter that the other kids are doing it with Brighton or Norwich or Southampton. They are living a dream that is the ambition of millions upon millions of budding footballers across the globe.

This is the elite of the elite, thriving in what is arguably a more competitive field than there is for any Olympic medal. Make no mistake about it, these young pros look set to become the gold standard sports stars of this Irish generation.

It's a cause for celebration which shouldn't be diminished by the mistakes of suits that belong in the past.

