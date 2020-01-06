Daniel McDonnell: 'Darren Randolph's Premier League switch might not be a step up the career ladder'

He’s 32, and basically in the prime of his career as a goalkeeper, and he’s proven himself as a top performer, both in the second tier and at international level.

Randolph’s peers voted him onto the Championship team of the season last term and he will be missed at Middlesbrough after his £4m sale to his former club West Ham United.

There seems to be an acknowledgement at their end that the interest in Randolph was inevitable.

The Bray man isn’t just superior to other netminders in the second tier. He’s also a better number one than a large number of ’keepers that have gained Premier League minutes this term.

But the problem is that he’s entering a dressing-room where there is no doubt about the status of the person between the sticks.

There are reports over the water this term that have used the term 'star man' about Łukasz Fabiański.

Lukasz Fabianski has returned from a hip muscle injury

Indeed, it was the floundering of his deputy, Roberto, during a three-month absence for the Pole that led to the idea of a return for Randolph being explored.

So it's not entirely encouraging that the desire for 'experienced cover' is the reason that a Hammers return for Randolph has come to pass.

Fabianski (34) is back from a hip muscle injury and the first choice even played in the FA Cup success over Gillingham to ensure that David Moyes avoided an early banana skin.

He is under contract until the summer of 2021, but West Ham have an option to extend and there was autumn speculation that talks over a longer contract are on the agenda.

In other words, Randolph faces a formidable opponent. Entering a key phase of his working journey as a bench-sitter would be a step backwards. Of course, it’s simplistic to assess any football transfer in those terms. There will always be other factors at play.

With all due respect to citizens of England’s North-East, there would be a lifestyle angle in moving back to London that would obviously be attractive to any individual in his age bracket, whatever the profession. His first destination in England was Charlton, so it’s a part of the world that he knows well.

Randolph will be well paid for his change of circumstances, and that will always be a major factor no matter what spin is put on it.

The Premier League is the most lucrative place in the football world to do business, and it’s hard to begrudge anybody for wanting a piece of that action. Randolph wasn’t making big money for the bulk of his twenties and will be a long time retired.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

And, of course, it would be insulting to assume that Randolph is going there content to be in a deputy. He’s a confident character and will trust his ability to seize an opportunity when he gets it.

Randolph got a sustained run in the West Ham team during his first stint and perhaps wasn’t quite ready for it at that time. He’s a much more experienced pro now.

It’s not ideal that a thigh injury has interrupted his campaign. Indeed, it’s believed that he was troubled by it during Ireland’s crunch game with Denmark in November.

Much has been made of how Mick McCarthy’s team played the ball out from the back during that fixture, yet it’s understood there were some concerns in the camp about Randolph's ability to execute long kicks due to the setback that cast doubt on his involvement.

From a selfish short-term perspective, McCarthy is unlikely to be too troubled by Randolph having a back seat role leading up to the play-offs in March.

The rigours of a Championship schedule would likely ask more of his body in the interim period, especially as he’s found it hard to shake off this problem.

Longer term, the Irish outlook in his position is encouraging with Gavin Bazunu, Mark Travers and Caoimhín Kelleher emerging. But they are at a development stage with their clubs so, realistically, it will be a couple of years before they are in any position to put Randolph under pressure.

With that position secure, it’s easy to see how the pros of the West Ham switch outweigh the cons. But it would be a waste of talent if life as a number two became his new normal.

