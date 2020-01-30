Daniel McDonnell: 'Celebratory tone would be inappropriate but €25m bailout should limit pain for FAI staff'

Constructive talks between the new FAI top brass, Minister Shane Ross and department officials, UEFA and the banks had laid the groundwork for the debt sharing solution which sees the existing annual payment of €2.9 restored and doubled for the next three years.

An additional €7.5m interest-free loan to be paid back from 2024 will go direct to the company charged with running the Aviva Stadium.

With independent chair Roy Barrett tasked with a central role, there was confidence that the 'dealmaker' would be able to thrash out a solution.

For the past fortnight, all that's been in doubt is the actual date where it was signed and sealed.

Before the election was always a solid shout.

Put simply, the various players had too much to lose from allowing the doomsday scenario of liquidation to unfold.

The key phase of the process was Minister Ross and the delegation from UEFA that visited Dublin on January 14 essentially finding that they were on the same page.

They couldn't allow the FAI to fail. For both the government and European football's ruler, the full extent of the FAI's financial mess was a source of embarrassment.

Government sources have indicated that UEFA were disappointed because they had a different impression of the Irish reality through their dealings with John Delaney.

For the Irish authorities, it's become apparent that they simply hadn't taken the warning signs seriously.

Sport Ireland officials were able to admit that it was well known in their circles that the FAI would always be at the front of the queue when it came to early drawdown of funds - it was a similar story in UEFA too.

They had also been alerted to concerns about the FAI's governance structures which had strengthened the position of the old guard.

But they didn't really take any criticism or suspicions about the FAI's situation seriously until a Sunday Times report started to peel back the wallpaper.

By then, it was too late. The cracks were massive and the foundations were crumbling.

In an election year, the optics of the FAI going under was never going to be palatable to the political powers that be.

Discussion of the FAI's health has gone right to the top.

Correspondence with Bank of Ireland made it clear that they were keen to work towards a viable solution.

All the jigsaw pieces fell into place for the FAI, who had to fulfil their part of the bargain by changing the face of their board with a promise of more reforms.

Barrett, interim CEO Gary Owens and his deputy Niall Quinn are viewed as a more acceptable face for Irish football.

They have the ability to make inroads in influential circles as the troubled Association looks to rebuild trust and restore its battered reputation.

Staff were delivered an uplifting message by their interim bosses on Monday.

There will be pain ahead, but it should be limited and the vibes are that the FAI leadership are hopeful that any job losses will be voluntary.

A celebratory tone would be inappropriate, though. Staving off the threat of the doors of Abbotstown being closed doesn't remove the pressures of needing a lot of things to go right in the coming years.

Drawing down advance funds from UEFA and interest-free loans from the state comes at a price. The cashflow situation will be difficult and qualification for Euro 2020 would be massively helpful.

It's become obvious in the past week that the various sections of the game are concerned about what the national picture will mean for them.

The League of Ireland needs a push, the women's game is chronically underfunded, referees are at odds with their authorities and the schoolboy and amateur sections fear they will be forgotten.

Veteran administrators are trying to position themselves on committees so they can represent their factions.

The nightmare scenario has been avoided, but the hardest work lies ahead.

