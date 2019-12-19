Daniel McDonnell: 'Absent fathers shown respect comes with having your homework done'

It has highlighted a political ignorance which fuels the belief that culpability for this crisis goes beyond the board that were asleep at the wheel.

At an early point of Wednesday's Oireachtas Committee summit, Shane Ross smiled as Ruth Coppinger said that the Minister for Sport was "posing as a bit of a hero to Irish football lately". You would hope he detected the sarcasm.

But it would be unwise to assume anything after another day at the Dáil which left those who care about the sport here fluctuating between exasperation and anger.

It has been established that the FAI are an absolute shambles, but the condemnation from the government is becoming increasingly hard to swallow for those members of the so-called "football family" who have done nothing wrong.

Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields brilliantly cut to the heart of the matter with a tweet in response to Ross revealing that an FAI request for an €18m bailout was rejected.

"In fairness the FAI are only asking for like 18 printers," he said, with a nod to recent Leinster House spending.

On the football beat, we've got to learn a bit more this year about what goes on beyond the gates of the entrance to government buildings. At some point in every one of these hearings, a politician has come in to raise a grievance in his constituency, log the question onto the register, take the answer, pack up their things and leave. Job done.

They don't hang around for the rest of the debate. Appearance outranks substance.

It's mad really. There would be people in political circles with a sniffy attitude to a Sinn Féin TD such as Jonathan O'Brien who turns up at a committee hearing wearing casual clothes with his tattoos showing.

We've heard this trope before about showing respect for the house, whatever the hell that means.

What O'Brien brought to a pivotal debate on the direction of the Irish football was the respect that comes with having your homework done.

As a former board member of Cork City when that club rose from the ashes, he possessed a knowledge of the machinations of Irish football that was completely absent on the opposite side of the table.

Ross had arrived with good news about how a plan had been devised with Sport Ireland to fund the work of 60 development officers. (This was a day where Sport Ireland said their last full board meeting with the FAI was 2015 – a topic for another day.)

The flaws with this plan were later picked apart. Development officers only function with the help of FAI administrative staff who help put their programmes in place so drawing a distinction is impractical.

But the most extraordinary moment was when O'Brien asked if the government had considered the consequences for the League of Ireland if the FAI became insolvent. There were whispers on the Ross side of the table as this query was mulled over.

"We haven't done any detailed analysis on that," responded Ross, who in a lengthy answer added that "my guess is if the FAI goes, the League of Ireland goes the same way."

A pretty important guess, it must be said. To this point, commentary on the fate of Irish football had largely centred around the 200 people employed by the governing body. O'Brien highlighted that there's actually considerably more people reliant on survival. League of Ireland players were on the phone to their union within minutes.

But there was more to come in this session. Later in the piece, Ross' ministerial colleague Brendan Griffin was unable to answer with certainty when Catherine Murphy asked him if it was a prerequisite to have a domestic league if you wanted to have an international team.

"I'm not 1,000 per cent certain about that," he replied, hesitantly. "I'll check it up and see."

A couple of hacks in the press gallery broke with protocol by blurting out that Murphy's assertion was correct, even though a minister with a brief for sport didn't appear sure. It was an excruciating and illuminating exchange.

Griffin regrouped by speculating that this crisis might jeopardise Ireland's Euro 2020 showdown with Slovakia in March, immediately jumping to the implications for the senior men's team when there are more Irish international sides than that.

Ironically enough, it's that singular focus on the fortunes of the men's side that has distorted the perception of how the FAI does their business.

Qualifications for European Championships were hailed by authorities when individuals working in the League of Ireland were at pains to point out there were deep problems at home.

This is why they simmered with anger when John Delaney and his acolytes were greeted at government buildings like old friends at a college reunion.

Impossible

And this isn't just about the current powerbrokers. Fianna Fáil's Kevin O'Keeffe, junior spokesperson for sport, said in 2017 that it would be impossible to be critical of the FAI. He started off yesterday with a lame joke about VAR; those with a failing phone sensed this might be a good time to head out and charge the battery.

O'Brien's head sunk into his hands.

His central point was to come, explaining that league fans had been ridiculed and laughed at when they questioned how the FAI operated. Delaney famously described the league as a difficult child.

"We were not the problem child," declared O'Brien. "The FAI were the absentee fathers who didn't give an absolute b******s about the League of Ireland."

And they weren't alone. Ross and Griffin left the chamber to find that their off-the-cuff answers had prompted panic.

By the evening, they had released a statement to say they were "enormously concerned" about the League of Ireland.

About time, lads.

Online Editors