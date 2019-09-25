Daniel McDonnell: 'Aaron Connolly makes his case for Ireland inclusion - but it could be bad news for Duffy'

Aaron Connolly used Graham Potter’s experimental approach to this EFL Cup tie to further announce his ability to function as a first-team player.

And the young Galwegian is starting to make a serious case for promotion to mix with the big boys at international level.

Shane Duffy, by contrast, will be wondering what his demotion to a leadership role with a second string dominated by teenagers says about his standing.

It could be argued that Duffy is Ireland’s most important player, and that’s why a deterioration in his Brighton standing is a concern.

But the main worry for Mick McCarthy was the fact Duffy hobbled off after 71 minutes, with his right sock rolled down.

With the key October dates with Georgia and Switzerland on the horizon, he will be praying for a positive bulletin.

Duffy underwent treatment on the pitch before getting up to make his way to the tunnel unassisted, with his Irish colleague Conor Hourihane enquiring about his well-being.

He probably had Georgia on the mind, and Connolly could be with them after an hour-long outing that highlighted his promise.

Ireland lack attacking pace, which is high on the Mervue United product’s list of attributes.

A winger with the Irish U-21s, he prefers operating through the middle and was the lone forward here, used on the counter-attack in a way that would make him an intriguing option if McCarthy’s men required a wild-card option if under pressure in Tbilisi and Geneva.

The Irish boss names his panel next Tuesday, and there’s every chance Connolly will have another outing before then with Chelsea in town on Saturday.

Potter’s decision to call him ashore suggests that the 19-year-old is very much in contention. It’s obvious this competition is well down the Brighton supremo’s list of priorities.

Duffy would have wanted to make the most of it, though. The Derryman was a mainstay under Chris Hughton, but he’s under pressure in this regime.

He sat out last weekend’s draw at Newcastle, with Potter looking at a back-three featuring Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn and £20m summer recruit Adam Webster.

The local feeling is that he wants players that are more comfortable with the ball at their feet, and that has presented a challenge for Duffy, who is better known for his physical attributes.

Dunk, Burn and Webster were given a night off here. There were six teenagers in the Brighton side, with Connolly the only one of the sextet that wasn’t making a full debut. Ex-Bohemians defender Warren O’Hora was an unused sub.

Duffy wore the captain’s armband, and was a visible presence beforehand offering words of encouragement.

He made a number of trademark defensive clearances in a game where a strong Villa selection enjoyed the lion’s share of chances in a 3-1 win.

But he will be disappointed with his role in the goal that gave Villa a two-goal lead into the interval. Keinan Davis out-muscled the 27-year-old before squaring for Hourihane – another man with a point to prove – who converted.

Hourihane thrived in a more advanced brief here, showcasing the eye for goal that McCarthy has referenced.

But Connolly’s fearless attitude in taking on the imposing Kortney Hause and Ezri Konsa, with his best effort from a series of runs striking the post, really could offer Ireland another dimension.

Carabao Cup third round results:

Brighton 1-3 Aston Villa

Burton Albion 2-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea 7-1 Grimsby

MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool

Oxford United 4-0 West Ham

Sheffield United 0-1 Sunderland

Wolves 1-1 Reading (Wolves win 4-2 on penalties)

Man United 1-1 Rochdale (Man United win 5-3 on penalties)

Online Editors