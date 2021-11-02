| 6.6°C Dublin

Damien Duff’s first step into senior management will set tone for his career

Daniel McDonnell

Talking Point

Former Ireland star Damien Duff is his role as Shelbourne's U-17 manager. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Shelbourne coach Damien Duff during the U17 Club Friendly match between Shelbourne and Bray Wanderers at AUL Complex in Clonsaugh, Dublin, in July of last year Expand
Damien Duff, with Brian Kerr, as an underage player for Ireland Expand

Close

For the past 72 hours, the League of Ireland community has hummed with excitement as it became increasingly clear that Damien Duff was ready to accept the opportunity to become manager of Shelbourne.

Rightly or wrongly, the league here has a reputation for being somewhat insular at times, with an old-school group constantly banging the drum for more attention, while also being instantly suspicious of outsiders who haven’t served their time on the beat.

Happily, those voices are in the minority now, with a newer generation of coaches and progressively minded veterans seeing the bigger picture of what the star profile of Duff can do for everyone, rather than perceiving it as a threat.

