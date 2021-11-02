For the past 72 hours, the League of Ireland community has hummed with excitement as it became increasingly clear that Damien Duff was ready to accept the opportunity to become manager of Shelbourne.

Rightly or wrongly, the league here has a reputation for being somewhat insular at times, with an old-school group constantly banging the drum for more attention, while also being instantly suspicious of outsiders who haven’t served their time on the beat.

Happily, those voices are in the minority now, with a newer generation of coaches and progressively minded veterans seeing the bigger picture of what the star profile of Duff can do for everyone, rather than perceiving it as a threat.

“This will create some buzz around the league,” was the verdict of one young Premier Division boss when informed the rumours were true. There wasn’t a trace of begrudgery.

Instead, there’s a certain fascination about how it will play out, and that is borne out of Duff’s reputation.

He has already immersed himself in the LOI at underage level, first with Shamrock Rovers and, then, with Shels, where he has been working in a voluntary capacity as U-17 manager since the summer of 2020.

At Rovers, Duff’s early-morning training sessions commanded a lot of attention, with his demands on players taking some parents by surprise.

With Shels, his dedication is beyond question, with Duff understood to have paid out of his own pocket to book a pitch for an extra training session per week to facilitate development. He also does the clipping and preparation of video work for his side, a time-consuming endeavour that others might delegate.

While Duff’s decision to take the job has surprised people because he was previously cool on the idea of managing at senior level here, don’t confuse that with any sense the Premier League-winning player would think himself above it. Rather, it was tied in with his frustrations about the stewardship of Irish football and if the climate would really motivate him to get out of bed in the morning.

It’s no surprise that he turned the gig down before being persuaded to rethink, and it will be interesting to hear his reasons for saying yes.

Duff is passionate about youth development and telling kids what it takes to make it, but this will be another ball game now, dealing with senior professionals of varying levels of ability – some of whom may have alternative priorities in life.

Already, the indications are that Shels are going to back their marquee manager and give him the authority to instil the regime he wants. Training is expected to move to the morning, so players will effectively have to be full-time, and there’s a provisional schedule that will have them in before Christmas. A source who has worked closely with Duff at underage level uses just one word to summarise what he’s about. ‘Standards’.

Executing a deal to bring in Joey O’Brien as his number two would also represent a significant statement, seeing as he’s a highly respected and valued member of the Shamrock Rovers dressing-room that has just sealed back-to-back titles.

Duff will have to cope with some inadequate facilities, idiosyncratic fixture plans and quirky officiating. Shels are ambitious, but they are still in the process of getting their own house in order, too, after a chequered decade.

For the sake of his own ambitions, Duff will have to show he can stick it out. The fact he walked away from jobs with Celtic and Ireland when both wanted him to stay has led to jibes about both his patience and commitment.

As a pundit, he can be acerbic and cutting, not dissimilar to Roy Keane in terms of an unforgiving attitude to bad professionals. He can also come across as fatigued by the apparent sensitivities of the ‘modern player’.

Keane’s struggles as a manager centred around an inability to tolerate or understand the psyche of players lacking his focus and Duff will have to deal with challenges in this area, although a reported budget of €12k per week will mean that overpaid players shouldn’t be a concern.

But perceptions can be dangerous. Experienced LOI manager Stephen Henderson worked with Shels in the youth department until recently and he took issue with comments from a Twitter user about Duff’s temperament. “He’s the least mad person I’ve met, to be honest,” said Henderson. “Unless having high standards, not suffering fools, being a brilliant coach and loyal to the people he trusts is the new measure for madness.”

There’s no doubt there is risk involved in this leap. Pro Licence graduates are told that around three-quarters of managers don’t get a second job. In other words, their success, or otherwise, when they dip their toe in the water sets the tone for the rest of their career in the dugout.

Duff needs to make this work if he sees his future as a front man. It will be fascinating to see how it plays out.