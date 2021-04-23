Dalymount project gets major boost with €500k UEFA allocation

In a major boost to the project to revamp Dalymount Park, UEFA have allocated €500,000 for the development, which should be open for business in 2025.

A new Dalymount was part of the discussion when Dublin was named as one of the co-hosts for Euro 2020, as it was mooted that the stadium, which has been open since 1901 but was in need of a complete revamp, could potentially be used as a training complex for one of the teams at the finals.

Delays mean that work has yet to start while Dublin has of course lost the rights to co-host Euro 2020 but there was some compensation today as the FAI announced that UEFA were making the allocation to the project, which is being led by Dublin City Council, to rebuild Dalymount with a 6,000 capacity.

"I am delighted to announce that UEFA has allocated a €500,000 investment for the FAI to make in the Dalymount Park project. When we won the EURO 2020 bid in partnership with Dublin City Council and the Government seven years ago a fitting legacy project was key and of course a new Dalymount Park, such an iconic Irish football venue, was the chosen project and a fitting one," FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said today.

“We will now invest this €500,000 into the project to build a new Dalymount Park and I know this announcement will be welcomed by Bohemians and Shelbourne football clubs, by Dublin City Council and by Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers and by Government.

“As we enter the centenary year of the FAI this is a great boost to the plans to build a world class facility for football on our of our most inspirational sites in North Dublin. I have shared this news with all involved and we thank UEFA for this very significant support for a milestone project."

“The working relationship with UEFA since Dublin first won the EURO 2020 hosting bid seven years ago has been exemplary and this commitment by them to the Dalymount Park project is indicative of that bond. I look forward to the project commencing," Hill added.