Cyrus Christie takes pay cut to make loan move to Swansea a reality

Ireland international Cyrus Christie has shown his commitment to Swansea City by taking a financial hit with his loan move from rivals Fulham, his new employers have said.

Christie (29) ended a frustrating spell with Fulham - he made his last league appearance for them in August 2020 - by agreeing to join Swansea on loan until the end of the season, when his Fulham deal runs out.

Swansea were in the market for a full-back after Nathan Laird was recalled from his loan spell by Manchester United, and City boss Russell Martin says the deal was done once Christie was on board.

"I’m delighted with it, It’s been really important for us," said Martin. "Cyrus, once Ethan left, was the first choice so we haven’t explored anyone else in that position.

"We realised he was available, it’s taken a little while to do, and eventually Cyrus has had to sacrifice a bit of money to come here which shows brilliant intent from him which is why it was suggested it was off.

"It was about finding the right deal between himself and Fulham but our deal with Fulham was agreed a while ago. Cyrus has shown a big statement of intent to come here and play football. He’s played nearly 300 games in the Championship.

"He suits us, he’s athletic and he’s a fantastic pro. He’s one that really excites us and fits what we’re trying to do.”

Meanwhile, defender Dara O'Shea is on the road to recovery with West Brom following surgery as he is now back in full training.

The 22-year-old has been absent since he fractured his ankle while on duty for Ireland in the World Cup qualifier in Portugal but manager Valérien Ismaël says O'Shea now has a return to the side in his sights.

“Dara has made massive progress, he’s back in full team training now," Ismaël said.

“He will need maybe another couple of full weeks with the squad and some games with our PL2 side to get the confidence and match fitness back. We are really pleased. It’s great for Dara.”