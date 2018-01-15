Cyrille Regis' widow pays tribute to her "precious treasure"

Cyrille Regis' widow Julia has described her late husband as a "role model" and "a very precious treasure" after his death at the age of 59.

The death of the former West Brom and Coventry striker has sparked glowing tributes to a man who blazed a trail for black footballers in Britain.

His wife Julia said in a statement: "Cyrille and I were soulmates. He was the perfect man for me and we had a wonderful life together. He was a beautiful man and a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. "Losing him has turned my whole world upside down, it is a void that will never be filled.

"I have been moved by the many messages of support and condolences I have received and the kind things people have said about Cyrille as a person and a professional. "He came into football the hard way and never lost his passion for the game. He was a role model for so many because he always treated everyone he met with kindness and respect.

"The world has lost a very precious treasure." Regis' death was announced by the Professional Footballers' Association, which said in a post on its official Twitter account: "A true gentleman and legend, he will be deeply missed. Our sympathies to his family and friends."

Born in French Guiana, he moved to west London with his family at the age of five and got his big break in when he was spotted by non-league Molesey as a teenager playing in Regents Park before being picked up by West Brom in May 1977 for £5,000. Regis made a swift impact, scoring twice on his debut in a League Cup tie against Rotherham to launch a Baggies career which encompassed 297 appearances and 112 goals. Perhaps more importantly, along with team-mates Laurie Cunningham and Brendon Batson, he helped pave the way for other black players in an era when overt racism was rife.

Having been named the PFA's Young Player of the Year for 1978, he became just the third black England international when he made his debut against Northern Ireland in February 1982 and after leaving West Brom for Coventry for £250,000 in 1984, was part of the team which famously lifted the FA Cup three years later.

Regis, who became an MBE in 2008, had spells at Aston Villa, Wolves, Wycombe and Chester as his playing career drew to a close and after spending four years on the coaching staff at the Hawthorns, worked as an agent.

John Sillett, who managed Coventry to FA Cup glory with Regis in the side, spoke warmly of his former striker. He told Sky Sports News: "He was a gentle giant in many ways and a majestic player. As a man managing a side, you could not wish for a better team player than Cyrille Regis. "He was a majestic player on the ball, he had great vision, good touch and strength and pace, unbelievable pace off the mark. A powerful, powerful player and he was so proud when England picked him again.

"He loved his country, he loved his football and he loved his team-mates. He was so popular with everybody."

West Brom chairman John Williams offered his condolences to Regis' family in a statement on the club's official website, www.wba.co.uk, saying: "Everyone will have their precious memories of him as a family man, as a crusader against bigotry - which can never be underestimated - and as a man who threw considerable energy into a series of worthy causes. "But for me, I will never forget Cyrille the footballer - a wonderful, wonderful player who had everything and who defenders of the time would have hated facing. "He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace, Cyrille."

Regis was employed as an agent by the Stellar Group, whose chief executive Jonathan Barnett said: "Cyrille was a wonderful person to work with and his death has left everyone in the company and the players he represented with a great sense of sadness. "Our deepest condolences go out to Julia and all of Cyrille's family and close friends. "Cyrille was a pioneer in British football and hugely respected by everyone in the game. He was a role model to his young clients and a genuinely lovely man."

Tributes poured in as news of Regis' death circulated. Broadcaster and West Brom supporter Adrian Chiles praised the way in which he had dealt with racism. Chiles told BBC Radio 5 Live: "In later years, I was privileged to get to know him as a friend and he just didn't carry anger with him from that time.

"Ian Wright, a later generation of black players, said 'we were like Malcolm X ... but Cyrille was like Martin Luther King', Cyrille was always turning the other cheek. "They did so much for the game and so much for the cause of black footballers."

