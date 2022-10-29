Crysencio Summerville grabs Leeds lifeline as Liverpool suffer shock home defeat

Crysencio Summerville scored a late winner as Leeds registered their first victory in nine Premier League games with a dramatic 2-1 triumph at Liverpool to ease the pressure on boss Jesse Marsch.

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute of a frenetic first half as they capitalised on a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson Becker, with Rodrigo tapping in, before Mohamed Salah’s 14th-minute finish drew things level.

Brenden Aaronson almost put Leeds back in front soon after, volleying against the bar, and they subsequently looked set to secure a point after Illan Meslier made a number of fine saves in the second half.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Summerville then struck past Alisson in the 89th minute to give the Yorkshire outfit their first win at Liverpool since 2001, ending a four-match losing streak.

Having said prior to the match that he was “sick” of defeats, Marsch – who had endured calls from Leeds fans for him to be sacked in recent games – will certainly be feeling better as his side rose out of the relegation zone, up four places to 15th.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, it was a second shock league defeat in a row, a week on from the 1-0 reverse at Nottingham Forest, as they failed to build on Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League victory at Ajax – suffering their first loss at home in the league since March 2021.

They have now been beaten four times in 12 league outings this term – posting only four wins – and lie ninth in the table.

In a chaotic start to the game, Leeds survived a scare in the first minute as Liam Cooper inadvertently sent a header beyond Meslier, Salah delivered the ball towards goal and Pascal Struijk made a clearance on the line.

Moments later, it was Liverpool who were guilty of a defensive error – and made to pay. Gomez tried to play the ball back to Alisson, the goalkeeper slipped and Rodrigo was left with a simple finish to put Leeds ahead.

The early action continued with Jack Harrison firing wide of the hosts’ goal and Meslier blocking a Roberto Firmino effort, before Salah equalised just prior to the quarter-hour mark, hooking in from Andy Robertson’s cross.

Leeds almost went back ahead in the 20th minute as Aaronson cracked a volley against the bar, and seconds after that Harrison was presented with a good chance and saw his shot saved by Alisson.

At the other end, Meslier blocked with his leg when Darwin Nunez was played in, and then dealt with a shot from Salah.

Robertson was involved in a flare-up with Tyler Adams after fouling Aaronson, then saw a deflected cross drop just wide of Meslier’s goal, and Alisson subsequently saved a low Rodrigo strike in the final moments before a breathless first half came to an end.

With the tempo having dipped a little, Salah blasted into the stand at the end of a dribble 10 minutes into the second half, and Patrick Bamford, who had replaced Rodrigo, had a shot caught by Alisson.

Expand Close Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring a dramatic late Leeds winner (Richard Sellers/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crysencio Summerville celebrates scoring a dramatic late Leeds winner (Richard Sellers/PA)

Increased Liverpool pressure then saw Meslier bat away a Robertson strike, make a great save to deny Nunez and turn behind an effort from Jordan Henderson, another substitute.

Further excellent work from the French goalkeeper followed as he kept out a Nunez shot, and, in the final 10 minutes, efforts from Firmino and Salah.

Summerville then sent the away fans into delirium with a minute of normal time to go as he slotted past Alisson having been teed up by Bamford.