Crossan was unwitting scapegoat of a feudal system

John Crossan was the teenage sensation of his day in 1957, playing for his local club, Derry City, in the Irish League. A posse of prominent English clubs - Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Preston North End - pursued him, and Derry thought they had agreed a deal with Sunderland for his transfer.

However, Crossan had other ideas. He was an amateur, and he wanted a share of the transfer fee, which he claimed was £8,000, although Derry said it was £7,000. According to the archaic rules of the British Associations, the maximum an amateur was entitled to was £750; Crossan, never one to play down his ability, knew he was worth more than that.

In a shock move, when his 'contract' expired in May 1958, he opted to leave Derry and sign for Coleraine on an amateur form. Coleraine had offered him a much more lucrative deal.

"Their generosity far exceeded Derry City's," he said. "Coleraine gave me a generous signing-on fee, half of which I gave to my mother. We weren't the richest people in the world and I was completely resolved to use my ability as a player to enhance myself and my family."

Derry, in retaliation, wrote a letter of complaint to the four British Associations and to the English, Scottish, Irish and Republic of Ireland leagues, claiming they had been prepared to offer Crossan £3,000 on completion of his transfer to a cross-channel club, subject to the approval of the league, although the maximum permitted was only £750.

Four months later, on October 11, Crossan transferred to Bristol City for a fee in the region of £7,000, having turned professional the night before. However, Crossan never got to play for Bristol City as the English Football League wouldn't accept his registration.

An investigation followed, and when the verdict was announced on January 30, 1959, it shocked the football world - Crossan was handed a life ban from football. To add insult to injury, he was never told officially why he was banned.

"I often wondered why they couldn't send me a letter explaining the reasons for my ban. They had my address. Had the Irish League not got the courage to send the letter to me?"

Jimmy Hill, later to become a top TV pundit, was chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association, and he put the ban into context: "The cruel situation in which this talented Irish minor had blundered has, more than any other single event in the history of soccer, illustrated to the public the fundamental illogicalness and the restrictive practices which a professional player is forced to accept.

"One day, when the archaic regulations on which he floundered are finally and irrevocably abolished, I hope that members of our association will express their everlasting thanks to John Crossan, the unwitting scapegoat of a feudal system."

Crossan was ahead of his time but, unlike George Eastham, whose case four years later brought to an end the maximum wage, and Jean-Marc Bosman, whose case 25 years ago brought in the free movement of players at contract's end, Crossan didn't have a lawyer - or the money to hire one - to plead his case.

He naturally appealed the severity of his suspension and, although the ban was upheld, it now applied only to the British Isles. Football on the continent beckoned, and he enjoyed successful spells with Dutch champions Sparta Rotterdam and Belgian Champions Standard Liege, helped the former to the quarter-finals of the European Cup and the latter to the semi-finals, playing against some of the world's best players along the way, while also enjoying a new football experience.

Amazingly, while he was still banned, he was selected by the IFA to play against England at Wembley, and this didn't go down well with the English FA. The IFA must have got the message because he wasn't capped again until he had signed for Sunderland three years later, despite showing impressive form in top quality European Cup games.

A midfielder who could play defensively or as a forward, Crossan had all the skills and was also able to hold his own against the hard men of the game. He had an impressive scoring record at both Sunderland and Manchester City, and was captain of the City team that won the Second Division title in 1967.

Former Finn Harps player Richie Kelly, the 'Voice of Sport' at BBC Radio Foyle for more than 30 years, has documented Crossan's amazing story meticulously, while Paddy Crerand, Crossan's good friend from when they played for the rival Manchester giants in the 1960s, has written the foreword.

The Man They Couldn't Ban: The John Crossan Story by Richie Kelly (Colmcille Press, £15) is available on eBay

