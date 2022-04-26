Cross-channel round-up: Wigan blow chance to gain automatic qualification to Championship

WIGAN and their Irish contingent have blown their opportunity to secure automatic promotion to the Championship after a chaotic night of League One action which saw them lose to Gavin Bazunu's Portsmouth with a goal from former Ireland striker Aiden O'Brien.

And Rotherham United will also have to sweat on the final day of the season next weekend as they also missed out on the win which would have effectively guaranteed them automatic promotion instead of the dangerous route of the playoffs.

Wigan knew that a draw away to Portsmouth would have guaranteed a place in the top two and with it promotion, with the title then up for grabs next weekend. And when Will Keane scored to put them 2-0 up in first half injury time, Wigan fans were ready to celebrate.

But Pompey responded, two goals from George Hirst and then the winner from sub O'Brien in a 3-2 win, leaving Wigan with work still to do.

Chiedozie Ogbene and his Rotherham United teammates were all but guaranteed promotion to the Championship for next season as they led 1-0 away to Sunderland. Ogbene started, while compatriots JJ Kayode and Georgie Kelly were unused substitutes, at the Stadium of Light but Sunderland scored two minutes from time, an own goal by Michael Ihiekwe to deny the Millers that win.

Now, ahead of the season finale on Saturday, third-placed MK Dons are only a point behind Rotherham, and the Dons Irish trio of Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Warren O'Hora could still get automatic promotion.

In the Championship, Bournemouth stay in second place but had to come from behind to draw 3-3 away to Swansea City. Cyrus Christie scored Swansea's third, with an assist from Michael Obafemi, while Robbie Brady came off the bench for the Cherries in that draw.

Nottingham Forest are still involved in the race for automatic promotion, Forest 1-0 winners away to Fulham. Meanwhile, ex-Belvedere and Bray Wanderers man Pierce Sweeney starred for Exeter City as they earned promotion to League One.