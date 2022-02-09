Croke Park’s role in Euro bid depends on amount of teams competing

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill said that Croke Park will not be needed for their Euro 2028 bid with Britain if the tournament only consists of 24 teams. Photo: Sportsfile

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has indicated that Croke Park may not be needed for the Euro 2028 bid if the tournament only consists of 24 teams.

The Britain and Ireland bid for the finals was launched on Monday without firm details on the number of stadiums needed, but it was clear that the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park were the only two venues in consideration from a Republic of Ireland perspective.

Read More

However, Hill suggested yesterday that the FAI may only have to approach the GAA for the use of Croke Park if UEFA expand the finals from 24 to 32 teams thus meaning there will be a greater number of fixtures to accommodate.

“We don’t know if it’s going to be 24 or 32 and it will be UEFA who have the final decision in relation to the allocation of games, but there will be a spread of matches across the five nations. If it’s 32 teams then we may need to look at the potential of using a second venue here in Ireland. If it’s 24 we may not have to.

“We were talking to Croke Park in relation to the World Cup bid which was predicated on 80 matches, so it makes sense to continue to talk with Croke Park in relation to that potential eventuality.”

Hill acknowledged that Wembley would be in line to host the semi-finals and finals because of the commercial value to the organisers.

However, he did not rule out a scenario where Ireland would push to host a quarter-final.

“We have to be realistic in relation to the stadia that will be available to UEFA, regarding semi-finals and finals,” he said.

Read More

“The UEFA finances like every other finances in football have taken a hit because of the pandemic. One of the things that I think is actually in our favour is that UEFA would love to have another strong commercial market like Euro 2024 for Germany.

“If we were to win the bid, UEFA would probably look at Wembley, which holds 90,000 and 17,000 seats for hospitality. That will generate the most money for them in relation to semi-finals and finals. We will be bullish in relation to (a game) beyond the last 16, absolutely.”

Hill confirmed that consultant Declan Conroy, a prominent figure in the FAI in a variety of guises across the past two decades, is working on their behalf in the Euro 2028 bid.

Conroy was prominent in the bidding process for the 2011 Europa League final and the ill-fated four games in Euro 2020.

FAI CEO Hill on…



FAILURE TO RELOCATE

“For me, the most important thing is not where I do my work it is how I do my work. At the moment it’s unlikely I will move my family here, I have young daughters and a son at a specific point of their education that has been affected by the pandemic, so I think it would be unfair on them to move at this specific point. I will be here and I will be very close to this office so I can be here on a very regular basis. The majority of my days will be here.”

SOLVING SCHOOLBOY/LOI TENSIONS

“It may well be that we get the moderate guys involved in this debate into a room before we get the extreme guys in relation to the event into the room, because hopefully by that point the moderate guys will have come up with a way forward that may involve some compromise on both sides which we can then present to everybody.”

AN IRISH DIRECTOR OF FOOTBALL

“Do I think we need someone who understands that we need to find Irish solutions to Irish problems? Absolutely. And we have some really good people who are interested in the role and some really good people who are interested in the role who are not Irish. Will they be interviewed? Well, if they are good enough they will be.”

NEW SPONSOR HUNT

“Things are now in a much better place in relation to the men’s senior team in terms of performance. And I genuinely believe that we will find a sponsor who wants to be aligned with Stephen (Kenny), his team, his coaching team, those players who reflect a new and diverse Irish society, because there are so many good stories within Stephen’s group. We got the fundamentals right in terms of the senior women’s team because we have a brilliant sponsor in Sky Ireland. They have a CEO in JD Buckley who doesn’t care about what happened in the past in relation to Irish football but sees what the future can be. That’s going to be a case study that we are going to put in front of potential men’s teams sponsors.”