Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer says documents relating to sexual assault allegations were ‘altered or completely fabricated’

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyer has claimed that Der Spiegel published was acquired illegally and that "significant parts... were altered and/or completely fabricated".

Ronaldo strongly rejects all allegations made against him by Kathryn Mayorga, who has filed a lawsuit against the footballer claiming he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then dispatched a team of 'fixers' to obstruct the criminal investigation and trick her into keeping quiet for $375,000.

In a statement on Wednesday Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen, issued a statement reaffirming his position.

"Cristiano Ronaldo vehemently denies all the accusations in this civil action, in consistency with what he has done in the last 9 years," the statement read.

"The documents that allegedly contain statements by Mr Ronaldo and were reproduced in the media are pure inventions. By 2015, dozens of entities (including law firms) in different parts of Europe were attacked and their electronic data stolen by a cyber criminal.

"This hacker tried to sell such information, and a media outlet irresponsibly ended up publishing some of the stolen documents, significant parts of which were altered and / or completely fabricated. Once again, for the avoidance of doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo's position has always been, and continues to be, that what happened in 2009 in Las Vegas was completely consensual."

Christiansen did confirm that his client had entered into an out-of-court settlement with Mayorga in 2010, as reported by Der Spiegel.

“Cristiano Ronaldo does not deny that he agreed to enter into an agreement, but the reasons that led him to do so are at least to be distorted,” he added.

“This agreement is by no means a confession of guilt. What happened was simply that Cristiano Ronaldo merely followed the advice of his advisors in order to put an end to the outrageous accusations made against him.”

Las Vegas police have since reopened their sexual assault case into the incident, having initially closed their investigation in 2009.

Ronaldo has strongly denied the allegation of rape. “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me,” he said earlier this month. “Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.

“Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

Alongside the accusation of rape, the lawsuit filed by Mayorga accuses Ronaldo or those working for him of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, coercion and fraud, abuse of a vulnerable person, racketeering and civil conspiracy, defamation, abuse of process, breach of contract, and negligence for allowing details of the confidential settlement to leak out.

It asks for general damages, special damages, punitive damages and special relief, each in excess of $50,000, along with interest, attorney fees and court costs.

Online Editors