Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after screaming at referee and shoving fan in latest Saudi strop

Cristiano Ronaldo is under fire for his latest behaviour in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo screamed at the referee, shoved a selfie-taking fan and stormed off the pitch in fury on a dramatic night for his Saudi team Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr advanced to the group stage of the Asian Champions League after three late goals in a 4-2 win over Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates.

Ronaldo’s team trailed 2-1 before Sultan Al-Ghannam headed the equaliser in the 88th minute. Brazilian attacker Anderson Talisca then scored his second of the game in stoppage time before Marcelo Brozovic sealed it before the final whistle.

But Ronaldo was furious after his spectacular bicycle kick, while still down in the game, was blocked by a defender’s hand and he was not awarded a penalty. Despite the comeback, Ronaldo was not on the scoresheet and left the pitch in a rage.

He shouted at the referee to “wake up” and yelled “f***ing hell”, before marching towards the tunnel where he shoved a selfie-taking fan out of his way.

The win means Al-Nassr join fellow big-spending Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal, who have signed Neymar, Al-Ittihad and Al-Fahya in the group stage.

The draw for the 32-team tournament, which starts next month, will be made on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

While Ronaldo will be there, the biggest name playing in the eastern half will miss out. Brazilian midfielder Oscar could not prevent Shanghai Port from losing 3-2 to BG Pathum United of Thailand.

Defending champion Urawa Reds of Japan beat Lee Man Warriors of Hong Kong 3-0.