Friday 21 December 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo to be tried for tax fraud in January

Cristiano Ronaldo will be tried for tax fraud on 21 January in Spain.

It's expected that Ronaldo will plead guilty and be reprimanded with a suspended two-year sentence – an agreement forged between Ronaldo's representatives, the Spanish tax authorities and the state prosecutor.

It's also believed that Ronaldo will pay a £17.1m fine.

Ronaldo has been embroiled in tax disputes in the past with Spain's state prosecutor having been accused of four counts of tax fraud between 2011 and 2014 while playing for Real Madrid.

It was alleged that the Portuguese striker was utilising shell companies to shield income generated via his image rights.

Real Madrid, nor new club Juventus, are not involved in the case.

