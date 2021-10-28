Cristiano Ronaldo reveals partner Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his partner Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with twins

The 36-year-old Portuguese forward already has a set of twin daughters born in June 2017 in the United States via surrogacy.

He first became a father in June 2010 to Cristiano Jr in the United States and has full custody of the child with the identity of the mother unknown as per an agreement made with her.

His current partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter in November 2017.

The couple and their four children moved to Manchester this summer from Italy after Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after a three-year stint at Turin-based club Juventus.

Before his move to Juventus, Ronaldo enjoyed a hugely-successful nine-year spell at Real Madrid - the club he move to from Manchester United back in 2009.