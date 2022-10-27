Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute (Nick Potts/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo will start in Manchester United's Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol tonight.

The 37-year-old Portuguese was suspended from the United squad after storming off during last week's Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Reds boss Erik ten Hag took action and excluded him from the squad that faced Chelsea last Saturday.

However, following discussion with the Dutch manager, Ronaldo returned to training this week and will start in a game that United must win to retain hope of topping Group E.