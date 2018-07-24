Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical at Italian club Juventus following his £100m move from Real Madrid – with his test results raising some eyebrows at the Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus medical: The facts and figures that show he has physical capability of a 20-year-old

Ronaldo turned 33 in February and yet Juve’s medical staff found that the striker actually has the physical capacity of a 20-year-old.

According to reports in Italy, three key statistics prove that Ronaldo has the physical capabilities of a player 17 years his junior.

The medical found that Ronaldo has just sever per cent body fat – which is around three per cent less than the average professional.

His muscle mass meanwhile stands at 50 per cent, again higher than the average professional player, this time by around four per cent.

And finally, the top sprint speed he recorded at the World Cup – 21.1 mph, a result he replicated during his medical – was quicker than any other player at the tournament.

“I'm going to try to show that I am a top player, as usual. I'm going to work hard in training,” Ronaldo said upon signing for the club.

“I don't think I have to show what I am more than that - you know my stats. But I am very ambitious and I like challenges. I don't like to stay in my comfort zone, I like to seize new challenges.

“After the experiences in Manchester and in Madrid, I'd like to mark the history of Juventus. I like challenges, again, and I hope everything will go very well.”

