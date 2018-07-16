Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by a large crowd of cheering fans as he arrived at Juventus' medical centre to complete his move from Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by a large crowd of cheering fans as he arrived at Juventus' medical centre to complete his move from Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo greeted by hundreds of screaming fans as he arrived for Juventus medical

The 33-year-old arrived in Turin by private jet on Sunday after a 112million euro deal (£99.2million) was agreed last week.

Chants of 'Ronaldo' and 'Cristiano' could be heard from the Juve supporters as the Portugal forward emerged from a building dressed in a suit.

Ronaldo waved at the crowd and saluted before signing the shirt of a young boy as fans clamoured for a glimpse of him.

Serie A champions Juve will pay 100million euros (£91m) to Real over two financial years and "additional costs" of 12million euros (£10.8m).

Online Editors