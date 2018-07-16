Cristiano Ronaldo greeted by hundreds of screaming fans as he arrived for Juventus medical
Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by a large crowd of cheering fans as he arrived at Juventus' medical centre to complete his move from Real Madrid.
The 33-year-old arrived in Turin by private jet on Sunday after a 112million euro deal (£99.2million) was agreed last week.
Chants of 'Ronaldo' and 'Cristiano' could be heard from the Juve supporters as the Portugal forward emerged from a building dressed in a suit.
Ronaldo waved at the crowd and saluted before signing the shirt of a young boy as fans clamoured for a glimpse of him.
Serie A champions Juve will pay 100million euros (£91m) to Real over two financial years and "additional costs" of 12million euros (£10.8m).
Online Editors
