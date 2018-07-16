Sport Soccer

Monday 16 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA 1

Belgium BEL 0

REPORT

England ENG 1

Croatia CRO 2

AET

Belgium BEL 2

England ENG 0

REPORT

France FRA 4

Croatia CRO 2

REPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo greeted by hundreds of screaming fans as he arrived for Juventus medical

Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Juventus' medical center in Turin, Italy July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Juventus' medical center in Turin, Italy July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Portuguese ace Ronaldo salutes his fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Juventus' medical center in Turin, Italy July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the Juventus' medical center in Turin, Italy July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by a large crowd of cheering fans as he arrived at Juventus' medical centre to complete his move from Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old arrived in Turin by private jet on Sunday after a 112million euro deal (£99.2million) was agreed last week.

Chants of 'Ronaldo' and 'Cristiano' could be heard from the Juve supporters as the Portugal forward emerged from a building dressed in a suit.

Ronaldo waved at the crowd and saluted before signing the shirt of a young boy as fans clamoured for a glimpse of him.

Serie A champions Juve will pay 100million euros (£91m) to Real over two financial years and "additional costs" of 12million euros (£10.8m).

Online Editors

