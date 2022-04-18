Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that his baby son has died at birth.

The Manchester United striker’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to their twin daughter.

Ronaldo released the following statement through Twitter: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

"It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Ronaldo has five children, two daughters with his current partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, as well as twins (a boy and a girl) born through surrogacy in 2017 and a son, Cristiano Jr born in 2010.