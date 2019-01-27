Crazy Gang spirit stuns Hammers as a day of FA Cup upsets ends with another big shock

AFC Wimbledon rekindled the Crazy Gang spirit of years gone by to produce a shock FA Cup victory over West Ham.

AFC Wimbledon rekindled the Crazy Gang spirit of years gone by to produce a shock FA Cup victory over West Ham.

The Dons, languishing at the foot of League One and heavily beaten by Barnsley and Fleetwood in their last two matches, were hardly given a prayer of getting past the Premier League Hammers.

But they didn't just knock them out, they outplayed and outmuscled them for the best part of an hour, Scott Wagstaff scoring twice after Kwesi Appiah's opener.

Substitutes Lucas Perez and Felipe Anderson raised hopes of a comeback for the Hammers, but they were extinguished when Toby Sibbick struck the fourth two minutes from time. Instead West Ham slunk back to east London on the end of surely one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history, the club who spent £100million in the summer sent packing by a team of youngsters and free transfers.

Marko Arnautovic was not in the West Ham squad despite attempting to clear up his future late on Friday night with a statement insisting he was committed to the club, for now at least.

But at the end it was former West Ham coach Wally Downes instead celebrating a win almost as unlikely as their 1988 final victory. It is not as if the Hammers had not been warned. They had conceded a goal in the opening two minutes when they won here in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

AFC Wimbledon's Toby Sibbick scores his side's fourth goal. Photo: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire

And Wimbledon, playing their first FA Cup fourth-round tie since their reformation in 2002, had West Ham rattled in the opening stages and Appiah struck the deserved opener 11 minutes before half-time.

Worse was to come seven minutes later, Wagstaff robbing Pedro Obiang and beating the onrushing Adrian to give the minnows a 2-0 half-time lead.

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff scores his side's second goal. Photo: Daniel Hambury/PA Wire

Sunday Indo Sport