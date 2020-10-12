Covid confusion continues in Ireland camp as second false positive result reported

The FAI have stated that a second test taken on the player reported as being positive for Covid-19 this afternoon has returned a negative result

The FAI have confirmed that a second member of the senior Ireland playing squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

But the association have since received a negative report from a retest and if he returns a negative test from a third procedure by tomorrow, he may be allowed to join the team flight to Finland.

Interim CEO of the FAI Gary Owens said: “This negative result following a positive has been reported to UEFA and the HSE and we are in communication with both UEFA and the HSE regarding the player’s availability for the Finland game.”

Boss Stephen Kenny saw his plans for Sunday's Nations League game at home to Wales severely disrupted as one player tested positive for coronavirus and another four players, deemed to be his close contacts, were removed from the rest of the squad and isolated at the team hotel, unable to feature against Wales.

Despite the addition of four players to the squad, and the return of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, news of a positive test for another player on Monday morning was a real worry for Kenny, especially if team-mates were then deemed to be close contacts and barred from travelling.

Kenny now faces an anxious wait to see if the player will be cleared in time to leave Dublin and fly to Finland.

"The Football Association of Ireland of Ireland can confirm that a member of Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad has returned a negative result from a second COVID-19 test today after first returning a positive result from a UEFA test undertaken on Sunday evening," an FAI statement issued on Monday evening said.

"The player – who cannot be named at this time – first received a positive result from the UEFA testers on Monday morning in the latest round of UEFA testing for COVID-19 ahead of the Nations League game against Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday.

"The FAI medical team then organised a second test for the player which returned a negative result this afternoon.

"The player will now be retested as soon as possible before the team’s flight to Finland on Tuesday morning. The HSE and UEFA have been informed of this result. This latest issue follows confirmation by the HSE on Sunday that an FAI staff employee who was tested positive in a UEFA test in Bratislava last Wednesday - a test later deemed to be a ‘false positive’ result - is now COVID-19 free."

Ireland play Finland in Helsinki on Wednesday (5pm).

Online Editors