Courtney Brosnan remains unclear over Vera Pauw’s Ireland future for Nations League

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan with team-mates (from left) Jamie Finn, Diane Caldwell, Amber Barrett, Harriet Scott and Abbie Larkin after the draw with Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Courtney Brosnan says she does not know whether manager Vera Pauw will be in the dug-out when Ireland open their Nations League campaign against Northern Ireland in Dublin this September.

“I don’t know much about the contract talks,” said the goalkeeper in Brisbane tonight after Ireland secured an historic World Cup point as Nigeria qualified for the last 16.

“We’re just focusing on what we can do in terms of putting performances on the pitch. And that’s not really up to us.”

Brosnan revealed that Pauw and captain Katie McCabe, despite disagreements between the latter pair during the game, both issued the same bittersweet reflections on the tournament as already eliminated Ireland gained a point from their final Group B game.

“Obviously at the end we were just wrapping up the World Cup. Vera and Katie were just speaking about how proud we are of what we were able to achieve.

“But also how disappointed we are because we knew we could achieve more. It’s kind of bittersweet how we feel so proud but obviously we’re pushing against these top teams and holding our own and feeling like we deserve more.

“That’s kind of the note we left it on. And we’re all really excited to get home and celebrate with our fans.

“It was a tough battle. We know Nigeria wanted the point to go through and we also wanted to walk away from the tournament with points as well.

“It was a tough fight and I was proud of the performance we were able to put in and glad to keep a clean sheet and getting points on the board at a World Cup was big for us.”

Brosnan picked up the latest in a growing collection of player of the match awards after a stunning save from Kanu in the second-half ensured Ireland finished the campaign on a relative high note, despite the discordant notes off the field.

“I don’t know who played the cross in but it was an unbelievably whipped ball. One of those ones that teases you to come out at get it.

“And I knew that once I couldn’t get to it, I needed to drop back on the line. And obviously just do whatever I could, throw myself in that direction, and get a hand on it. And so obviously I was glad to keep it out and keep a clean sheet.

“It’s been unbelievable. We have always talked so openly about how we have the best fans home and away. There’s been so many Irish people here in every city we have played in. We played in Perth and it felt like a home match, we played in Brisbane and it felt like a match in Tallaght.

“So it means the world to us to have fans to come out and support us on the world stage. And it shows how proud they are of us and we do everything we can to make them proud also.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 31st July

The other side of this was disappointment, which Denise O'Sullivan talked about after the full-time whistle.

"It has been an unbelievable experience to get our first point at a World Cup but we are still a little disappointed that we didn't get the win tonight,” she said.

“I think we could have. Also not getting out of the group, we're really disappointed. Look we can be proud of what we achieved. It was our first time in a major tournament and the fans there tonight were unbelievable and they have been unbelievable in every game."

O’Sullivan, who traditionally operates as a box-to-box midfielder under Pauw, played further up the pitch against Nigeria.

“I had a ball,” she talked about her position. “I had a good time out there. I think in a natural 10 position, I have more freedom and I’m able to get on the ball more. I enjoyed it and I was able to get on the ball more than the last two games. So I was pretty happy with that. The most important thing is that whatever I can do for the team in the position the coach puts me in and that is the most important thing.”