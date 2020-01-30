Council clearout, root and branch reform and FAI staff protected in €30million bailout

SHANE Ross has promised that the jobs of ordinary staff at the FAI will be protected under the rescue package agreed on the association's future today, but those from the higher levels of management could now come under scrutiny as part of the debt-ridden football body's survival plan.

SHANE Ross has promised that the jobs of ordinary staff at the FAI will be protected under the rescue package agreed on the association's future today, but those from the higher levels of management could now come under scrutiny as part of the debt-ridden football body's survival plan.

However it's been made clear that further reform of the FAI's structures is also a condition of the package which sees government funding of the FAI doubled as well as an interest-free loan from the government to secure the future of the Aviva Stadium.

"The funding will have strict conditions attached to it," Ross, Minister for Sport, said today.

"There are many reforms still to come. Crucially, the financial assistance we announce today is absolutely conditional on these reforms being implemented. This is not a bailout by any standard."

With debts of €70million at the FAI, staff were in fearful of severe pay cuts or redundancies, with warnings spelled out in meetings between the board and staff representatives that there would be "consequences" and "pain" for staff.

But Minister for Sport Ross said today that a further reform of the FAI's structure, including the Council, was a core part of the agreement as well as the promise to save jobs at FAI HQ.

"The work force should be protected. We've had discussions with their reps and we are determined there will be no compulsory redundancies," Ross said at a media conference.

"The workforce should be assured that their jobs are not in jeopardy. The earlier redundancy scheme which was suggested in earlier meetings is off the table. The particular emphasis should be put on the low to middle income earners who should not feel that their jobs are in any way under threat. Our primary objective is that Irish football should flourish. We look forward to a future for Irish football that was inconceivable a year ago," he added.

Ross added: "We will restore Sport Ireland funding for football development programmes of €2.9 million annually, doubling this amount to €5.8 million each year from 2020 to 2023. €800,000 of that funding will support programmes that underpin the development of the men’s and women’s national leagues."

A further €7.5m over the same period will go directly to the company responsible for operations in the Aviva Stadium in the form of an interest-free loan to be paid back by the association from 2024 onwards.

Interim CEO Gary Owens said that FAI staff would be informed about the details of how the rescue package would affect them but he said job losses would be minimal.

"I can never say there is never going to be redundancies but today I'm very confident there will be very few, if any in relation to what we're doing," Owens said.

The rescue package comes with a number of conditions for the FAI, some of which are summarised below.

CONSTITUTIONAL AND COUNCIL REFORM

Conduct a formal review into FAI constitution, Council and AGM

In accordance with Governance Review Group report, review and agree a process for the change of Council membership taking into account and acknowledging the service of current members with a view to retiring Council members with greater than 10 years' service by July 2020

Amend the rulebook to state past Board members are, with immediate effect, ineligible for membership of FAI Board Committees

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Six of the 12 person Board must be made up of independent directors. Currently, it's eight and four (independent directors)

Future chairpersons of the FAI should be independent and be appointed through an independent process agreed by Sport Ireland

A revised travel and match ticketing policy to be approved by the Board and agreed with Governance Oversight Group

Commit to the target of 40% female membership of the FAI Board, Council and all committees by the end of 2023

FINANCIAL AND INTERNAL CONTROLS

Fully implement the high risk recommendations set out in the KOSI audit, no later than June 2020

Fully implements all KOSI recommendations by Dec 31, 2020

Provide Sport Ireland an overall annual three-year financial strategy; the annual income and expenditure budget; annual cash flow forecast and annual capital budget

Commit to settling at the earliest opportunity all outstanding liabilities to players, clubs, leagues and other stakeholders including appearance fees, prizemoney, programme funding and funds committed for capital works

HUMAN RESOURCES

Commit to protect all low to middle-income earners employed at the FAI from compulsory redundancy for a period of 18 months

Provide Sport Ireland with details of remuneration for all staff

Commit to the undertaking of an open and transparent public recruitment process for a new CEO

Provide a firm commitment that remuneration of the CEO will be in line with government pay guidelines

DEVELOPMENT OF IRISH SOCCER

Develop a new strategic plan for a period of between 3-5 years

Engage with clubs and players from the League of Ireland and Women's National League to draft a five-year strategy to develop the leagues

Commit to support clubs in leveraging all sources of capital funding to improve League of Ireland grounds

Online Editors