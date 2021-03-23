| 8.3°C Dublin

Could any manager deliver attractive winning football with this group of players?

John Aldridge

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny Expand

COULD any manager in world football deliver attractive, winning football with this group of Ireland players?

It is a question we have asked time and again in recent years when the international matches roll around for our national team and, sadly, I fear the answer has to be no.

This is not a criticism of the Ireland players, who will start our World Cup qualifying campaign in Serbia tonight, as we know they will give their all and play with pride for a jersey that means so much to all of us.

