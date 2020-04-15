Coronavirus testing in operation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham are the first Premier League club to host a coronavirus testing operation at their stadium.

A Covid-19 testing and swabbing operation commenced at the 62,000-seater stadium late last week, while it opened its doors to patients after being transformed into a facility for the NHS on Tuesday.

The stadium’s basement car park is being used as a site for drive-through tests for North Middlesex University Hospital staff, their families and dependants.

Yesterday, our stadium opened its doors to patients of @NorthMidNHS Women's Outpatient Services.



The clinic will operate Monday to Saturday and will see up to 70 patients visit every day, freeing up capacity at the hospital itself to treat patients with COVID-19 symptoms. pic.twitter.com/d0xAK9DcuS — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2020

There will be up to 70 tests carried out per day, with 10 nurses on the site between 10am-2pm five days a week.

Spurs’ new home has been been repurposed and fitted out to house patients of North Middlesex Hospital’s Women’s Outpatient Services, helping keep pregnant women away from the hospital and freeing up space for the treatment of Covid-19.

The club’s media cafe, away dressing room, NFL dressing room, flash interview rooms and press conference room are all now being used by NHS staff to treat up to 70 patients per day.

PA Media