'Coronavirus pandemic has weakened argument for European Super League' - La Liga chief

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann scores their third goal in Sunday's La Liga win over at Villarreal as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea





The coronavirus pandemic has weakened the argument for a European Super League, according to LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak there had been deep discussion - and division - over how the club game would look from 2024 onwards, with European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli among those calling for greater protection and certainty for sides competing in continental competition.

Tebas believes the crisis sparked by the virus has brought home to clubs the importance of their national leagues.

Speaking at the online World Football Summit, he said: "What this shows us is that strong national leagues together can organise the calendar.

"Together we have tried to ensure audiovisual rights don't lose value. We have realised together that we can do things better, that UEFA and big clubs should not go on their own.

"I think it has weakened the Super League project. Many clubs have realised it was important to maintain their national market and to save it during this situation."

Tebas hopes the 2020-21 LaLiga season can begin on September 12, and believes there is a possibility of stadiums being used up to a maximum of 30 per cent capacity even before a vaccine is found.

"We've prepared a protocol for next season or maybe for the end of this one if it's authorised for a club to do so," he said.

"I can say that I am convinced it is more difficult to become infected (at a stadium) than on one of these beaches I sometimes see.

"It's not my obsession I have to say. It's not that we need the fans to finish the season. (When fans return) it'll be something awkward and in percentages. I think 30 per cent of the stadium's capacity is the maximum it will be, until we have a vaccine that allows us to go altogether without any problems."

