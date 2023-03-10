Cork referee row takes fresh twist as Carrigaline seek ‘immediate assistance’ from FAI CEO Jonathan Hill

Carrigaline United have sought ‘immediate assistance’ from FAI CEO Jonathan Hill as they continue to defend their reputation over the ongoing ban on officials covering matches at Ballea Park.

This follows a list of recommendations that the Cork Branch of the Irish Soccer Referees Society gave to the Munster Football Association that they hope will start the process of restoring live football at Ballea Park.

Last week, the Cork Branch of the ISRS put out a directive saying that members have been told not to cover matches at the ground after an official was allegedly verbally abused and threatened while covering a youths match.

Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating an incident which occurred at Ballea Park on February 25.

The version of events presented by the Cork branch has been challenged by Carrigaline United, who said they have CCTV footage showing discrepancies in their statement.

A letter by the Cork Branch of the ISRS said that: “The best way forward to ensure that our members can return safely to officiating matches in Ballea Park, Carrigaline was to reach out to the Munster Football Association."

Their suggestions included no night matches being held at Ballea Park, that there is reserved parking near the changing rooms for all officials, and that stewards are on hand to escort officials off the pitch at half-time and full-time and to their car after the match.

They urged the Munster Football Association to help them in resolving the ongoing dispute.

"We as a committee hope you will support us in ensuring the safety of our members while trying to get matches in Ballea Park resumed as soon as possible,” the letter said.

"Any future agreements must be agreed by all, in written form and must be for the long term. Until then our directive to our members in all leagues in Cork still stands: All members of the ISRS Cork Branch are NOT to officiate Carrigaline United matches at Ballea Park, in all leagues and competitions until FURTHER NOTICE.”

Carrigaline United responded with a statement that was released on their Facebook page on Friday morning.

The club have written to the FAI CEO Jonathan Hill asking for a revoking of the ban and an investigation into the ‘actions’ of the Cork branch of the ISRS.

They also confirmed that youth football matches are set to resume this weekend as non-ISRS members have been appointed to officiate fixtures at Ballea Park.

The Munster Football Association has been contacted for a comment over these developments.