-
Cork City v Rosenborg LIVE: Rebels lock horns with Norwegians in Europa League qualifier
Independent.ie
Turner's Cross will be heaving tonight as John Caulfield's team take on Rosenborg in their Europa League third qualifying round first leg tie.
https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/cork-city-v-rosenborg-live-rebels-lock-horns-with-norwegians-in-europa-league-qualifier-37201693.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37201692.ece/55128/AUTOCROP/h342/1551810.jpg
- Email
Turner's Cross will be heaving tonight as John Caulfield's team take on Rosenborg in their Europa League third qualifying round first leg tie.