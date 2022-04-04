| 12.2°C Dublin

Contract issues and concerning form – Liverpool need positive response from Mo Salah going into pivotal month

John Aldridge

Egyptian star’s stand-off on new deal has been rumbling on for far too long now

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with manager Juergen Klopp after he was substituted during the Premier League win over Watford on Saturday Expand

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with manager Juergen Klopp after he was substituted during the Premier League win over Watford on Saturday

Mohamed Salah had his worst game in a Liverpool jersey at Anfield on Saturday and it was a massive concern heading into the biggest month of the season.

The 2-0 win against Watford may have kept Liverpool’s title push on track, but their lacklustre performance and especially the limp contribution of Salah will set plenty of alarm bells ringing ahead of a week that includes a Champions League game against Benfica and a potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City next Sunday.

