Conor Masterson's season could be over after injury blow at Swindon

Ireland U-21 defender Conor Masterson will almost certainly miss the rest of the season after he picked up an injury while on loan to Swindon Town.

Swindon manager John Sheridan, who signed Masterson on loan from QPR last month, confirmed that the Dubliner had sustained a hamstring injury against Shrewsbury two weeks ago and while he did not formally rule him out for the season, Masterson is unlikely to be fit again to feature in Swindon's relegation battle.

"Conor has a long-term injury," Sheridan told the Swindon Advertiser.

"Our physio is liaising with QPR to see what is the best course of action for his recovery and treatment. We'll do what's best and what's right for the lad, but he's got quite a serious injury. I wouldn't like to say whether we’ve seen the last of him, but it's looking likely that he’ll miss about 10-12 weeks."

After a frustrating spell at QPR where he made just four league appearances, Masterson had played seven times for a Swindon side battling to stay in League One.

Swindon also saw Ireland cap Mark Travers cut short his loan spell as he was recalled by Bournemouth.

