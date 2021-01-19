Conor Hourihane seals loan move to promotion hopefuls Swansea

Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane has gone on loan to Swansea for the rest of the season

Ireland international Conor Hourihane has agreed a loan move to Swansea City which could see him get some much-needed first team experience ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Hourihane has started just three league games for Aston Villa this season and has not featured at all in their last seven games, so boss Dean Smith was open to a loan move for the Cork native.

A number of Championship sides expressed an interest but Swansea won the race to sign Hourihane, who turns 30 next month, and they hope to have the deal done in time for Hourihane to make his debut in Saturday's FA Cup test against Nottingham Forest.

City's midweek game against Blackburn Rovers was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hourihane's contract at Villa expires at the end of this season.

