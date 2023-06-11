Conor Hourihane makes a decision over his future after coaching move

Derby County's Conor Hourihane celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium, Derby. Picture date: Saturday July 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Derby. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Ireland international Conor Hourihane will carry on his playing career next season despite taking up a coaching role at the academy of his former club Aston Villa.

The 32-year-old midfielder made 42 appearances for Derby County last season and he is under contract for their promotion push next season and had been taking his coaching badges, but Villa have offered him a part-time role coaching their U16 side.

“I’m going to be one of a couple of coaches. It’s amazing just to be involved in it," Hourihane told the Southern Stars podcast.

“I’ve got great contacts there still from the time I was there. I was in and out there recently over the summer, and they offered me the job of being involved with the under-16s, and I absolutely jumped at it.

“It’ll be great for the experience and to have on my CV going forward. I’m trying to do as much as I can off the pitch to get ready for the transition over the next couple of years.”

He scored 23 goals in 132 games for Villa between 2017 and 2022. Hourihane won the last of his senior caps in the 3-2 win over Armenia in Dublin last year as he has failed to make the squad since then.

Meanwhile his former team-mate David McGoldrick has left Derby to join Notts County.