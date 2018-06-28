Sport Soccer

Confirmed: Wayne Rooney's Premier League career comes to an end as he joins DC United

Wayne Rooney poses in his new DC United kit
Wayne Rooney poses in his new DC United kit

Wayne Rooney has left Everton to sign for Major League Soccer side DC United, the Merseyside club have confirmed.

Rooney's move to America has been under discussion for several weeks and confirmation of his departure from Everton arrived with an announcement on the club's official website.

"Everton and Wayne Rooney have reached an agreement for the player to join MLS side D.C. United on a permanent transfer," read the statement.

"England’s record goalscorer will move to Washington after scoring 11 goals in 40 Everton appearances following his return to the Club from Manchester United last summer.

"Rooney will complete the formalities of his move when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.

"From everyone at Everton, we thank Wayne for his service to the Club and wish him every success in the next three-and-a-half years with DC United."

Rooney has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the MLS side and he stated: "It is fantastic to be joining DC United at such an exciting time in the club's history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks.

"Moving to America and MLS fulfils another career ambition for me. I have the hunger to be a success here and will give DC 100 per cent - as I have always done for every team I have ever played for.

"When I visited earlier this summer I was really impressed with everyone I met connected with the club, and of course the new Audi Field.

"Now I can't wait to get on the pitch in a United shirt and join my new team-mates to bring success to this club."

Online Editors

