Confirmed: Troy Parrott completes loan move to Millwall

Dubliner Troy Parrott has completed a loan move from Tottenham to Millwall.
Parrott will link up with fellow Ireland international Jayson Molumby when training resumes mid-August after agreeing a one-year deal to join the Lions.
As reported by Independent.ie earlier this week, Parrott turned down Celtic, Preston, Swansea, Stoke and Bournemouth to move across London.
"I'm buzzing to get straight into things, I'm really looking forward to it," Parrott told millwallfc.co.uk. "The crowd, the club itself - I've heard a lot of good things. When I've watched games, the littlest of things gets them going, and I want to be a part of something like that.
"It's not hard to see from the outside that all [the fans] are looking for is someone to give 100% every game. When I was growing up playing football, that was the player I always was, so I feel as though I can fit it very well. I'm really excited to get going, work hard and give everything for the fans."
