Confirmed: Shane Duffy joins Celtic on season-long loan deal from Brighton

Neil Lennon has described Shane Duffy as a 'leader' and 'warrior' after Celtic formally announced the Irish defender's move to Parkhead on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old got the deal done before flying to Bulgaria for Ireland's UEFA Nations League opener.

"I really am delighted to sign this deal with Celtic. It is a huge honour for me to join Celtic, such a huge institution and a brilliant football club that I have always loved and admired," said Duffy, a boyhood fan of the Hoops.

"It will be a fantastic personal moment for me when I pull on the Celtic jersey. It’s just a great feeling – I could not be happier to be part of the Club now and I just can’t wait to start working with the manager, the staff and the players when I return from International duty with Ireland.

"We will be challenging on a lot of fronts this season and I am really excited about getting going, as we try and bring the fans more and more success."

Lennon confirmed that the club saw off competition from down south to bring in Duffy.

"We are delighted to bring a player of Shane’s quality to Celtic. He is an international player with so many great attributes," said the manager.

"He is leader and he’s a warrior – someone with real ability and who will also give us that great physical presence.

"I know too he is a player who will add great personality to the dressing room. This is a real coup for the club. From the off, Shane wanted to come to Celtic and we are delighted we have been able to fend off English Premier League interest."

Speaking to FAI TV about his move, Shane Duffy said: "It's something I've always dreamed I've doing.

"I don't need a reason to go to Celtic but if there was ever a season, it's this year and a chance to make history. There's a lot of hard work to do to get that ten in a row. I know the fans are optimistic and I am as well.

"People will know the connection with Derry and Ireland and Celtic, it's all we knew growing up really.

"I spoke to Paddy McCourt a couple of weeks ago when it was all happening and he had great things to say.

"The older I've got, I've been lucky enough to go to games and experience the atmosphere. I've had all the tops over the years, now to get the experience to go to Celtic and play for the club you love is a huge honour."

