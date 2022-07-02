Confirmed: Ireland’s Gavin Kilkenny completes loan move to Stoke City

Ireland U-21 midfielder Gavin Kilkenny has completed a loan move from Bournemouth to Stoke.

As reported by Daniel McDonnell yesterday, the 22-year-old travelled to England on Friday to undergo a medical and complete a temporary switch to Michael O'Neill's side.

Kilkenny helped Bournemouth to promotion last term, making 18 appearances in all competitions for Scott Parker's side.

However, he only made one league outing after Christmas and was always likely to be sent out on loan this term to continue his education.

The St Kevin's Boys product has been converted into a deeper lying midfield role in recent seasons both with club and country.

He is an important member of Jim Crawford's Ireland U-21 squad and the proposed move to Stoke is attractive to all parties.