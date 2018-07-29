Comment: The FAI's €40k-a-week debt burden has set the Irish game back a decade

There has never been any doubt about John Delaney ’s innate ability to address a room, only his more recent gatherings with media attracted scrutiny he didn’t seem comfortable with.

Calm and often humorous, the FAI CEO can effortlessly connect with his audience.

The annual football festival, which rotates from county to county and culminates in the AGM; benefit nights; pitch openings and gala dinners.

These are all events where Delaney’s positive traits are applauded as loud as any goal in the debt monster that is the Aviva Stadium.

Yet it’s a journalist’s job to try and dig a little deeper and that’s where things became a tad fraught last week as the latest annual accounts for the indebted organisation he heads up were available for the first time.

Delaney would be well aware of this function since he himself engaged in similar probing of Bernard O’Byrne on the proposed Eircom Park project.

When one of his predecessors bid to construct a stadium belonging solely to the FAI, Delaney was a dissident voice amongst the foot-soldiers, questioning its very viability based on sales of corporate boxes and tickets.

Fast forward 20 years ago and, as Byrne did, the modern-day FAI are entitled to try to try peddle their message. However, the media are not a public relations platform and this bordered on being party political broadcast.

Here’s just a selection of the phraseology used by the supremo, not almost 13 years in the post.

“I don’t want to go back into history today, I’d much prefer to deal with the facts as they are,” was his opening salvo, followed by: “The message we want to clearly come out of today is very simple", then, “some of the media get so caught in the narrative of how much the stadium will cost” crowned by this put-down “you’re trying to look at this through a very narrow prism.”

The most contradictory line, however, was a response to a query on the figures.

“The accounts are up to last December and we’re now in July 2018,” he stated, before adding “if we’re giving a briefing, it’s best to be up to date with you guys. That the fairest way.”

That would appear to be a reasonable policy until it transpired there was little or no explanation surrounding these latest figures.

For example, could the provide an update on their liabilities of €48m and loans of €38m?

What is the status of the €5m loan owed to UEFA?

Can you confirm whether the FAI will be debt-free by 2020 as you promised by the second half of 2018?

That’s just a sprinkling of the unanswered questions; some were batted away until the week of the AGM while others had to be put in writing.

Instead, the recurrent line of the debt being under €30m was trotted out by the 50-year-old.

That, following queries, related solely to the money Bank of Ireland are owed.

It’s akin to a household citing their mortgage as the only debt when they’ve accessed credit from other institutions such as a credit union.

And this was supposed to be a media briefing where all matters relating to the FAI’s finances were on the table.

Make no mistake; the FAI are still straddled with debts – costing €40,000 per week to service last year – but the real legacy of the albatross is the stagnation in the game since it started.

In essence, the commitment of over €30m flooding out of the game through interest and costs has put Irish football back a decade.

Delaney demurred at this suggestion, maintaining “we’ve developed the game in that period at grassroots, underage, high performance and in terms of managing the league through a difficult period.”

The facts, as the CEO wants to rely on, indicate otherwise.

In contrast to his assertion, the League of Ireland was starved of investment, suffering prize money reductions of 80pc.

Compare this with the situation in Iceland. The president of their FA revealed to Off The Ball that 50pc of the profit from Euro 2016 and 75pc of the profit from this summer's World Cup went back into the clubs. An investment of around €8.5m.

Additionally, it’s difficult to reconcile the growth of grassroots when staff allocated to deliver that function had their salaries and benefits culled.

While SIPTU were involved in agreeing a pay restoration package recently for those development officers, it didn’t amount to anything like what they lost.

Cut-backs in regional development centre funding was at its peak when John Morling departed as head of the programme. Ireland’s representative team for Futsal, one of booming areas of the game according to UEFA, disappeared and hasn’t been resurrected.

Per diems, otherwise known as daily allowances, were removed from all international players.

This didn’t impact much on the millionaires in the men’s senior international team but did on the women’s squads, one of the reasons leading to the famous uprising of April 2017.

Several employees had 100pc pay cuts, in the form of redundancies, including the abolition of Packie Bonner’s Technical Director post.

So it’s a bit rich talking up the buoyancy of the game in that context.

It is true that the national underage leagues have been formed but at considerable cost to League of Ireland clubs, offset to an extent by grants from UEFA through solidarity payments for youth development.

Trying to control the image of the association has long been a priority of the FAI – just look at the ludicrous brief video message featuring Martin O’Neill confirming his contract renewal in January – but facts don’t match the spin.

Doubtless the loyalists packed into the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork on August 18 for the annual general meeting won’t dare to interrupt the party line.

Online Editors