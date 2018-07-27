Comment: FAI's 'financial review' brings more questions than answers

It was early in John Delaney 's press briefing in Abbotstown yesterday when he compared the FAI's attempts to manage Aviva Stadium debt with a game of football.

"This is like judging someone over 90 minutes and (asking) was it a good game at the end?" he said.

"You can talk about a yellow card, mistimed tackles, corner kicks given away and all of that in a football context but the bottom line is that we started with an asset worth €410m which we own 50pc. Today, we have a bank debt less than €30m."

The finer points of the analogy were duly broken down. Delaney was reluctant to delve into the detail of the FAI's overall contribution and how much it has cost them across a decade notable for what they describe as "strong financial management".

That would be cutbacks, in other words, and that wasn't on the original agenda when the idea of 10-year tickets paying for the stadium was raised.

Ultimately, that scheme was an abject failure and the FAI has been in recovery mode ever since. Delaney described yesterday's gathering as a "good-news day" because the bank debt is now below €30m - although the accounts presented yesterday listed figures at the end of 2017 so the total on the accounts was higher.

Still, the FAI CEO remains insistent that they can meet the long-term target of being debt-free by 2020 if they so wish - with the board set to present their thoughts at the forthcoming AGM in Cork next month. The alternative plan would be pushing out repayment deadlines.

Credit where credit is due. The FAI have chipped away at their debt and restructuring of their arrangements and moving to mainstream banking did save them money - a previous deal with a US private equity group came with substantial interest payments.

Analogy

But one must return to the 90-minute analogy. The result is king, of course, but a team that comes from 3-0 down to take a 3-3 draw still has to face questions about how they managed to get themselves into that much bother.

As of now, they are still chasing that equaliser and several questions linger on the financial side of things.

Communication-wise, the FAI have moved to try and address issues and Delaney has returned from a period of silence to start giving semi-regular press updates again which is a positive step.

This exercise at Abbotstown was flagged as a "financial review" which would offer the audience the opportunity to ask questions about the financial year with the 2017 accounts presented.

However, the top figure on the press release was an updated bank debt total as of July 2018.

The review for 2017 lists liabilities from bank loans and other loans at €38.2m with total liabilities at €48.3m with a bank overdraft and 'trade and other payables' responsible for the jump.

Delaney was asked for an update on what the figure for total liabilities stands at now.

"The best thing to do is put those questions in writing to us," he replied. "Put them in writing and we'll have a look at them.

"The bank debt is €29.5 million," he continued, when asked about the role that loans from UEFA had played in their financial position.

"We will deal with that. Like I said, if you have any further questions on what you get today, we will deal with that prior to the AGM and then at the AGM."

He has committed to another briefing before that point and that will hopefully clear up some of the grey areas, with the chief executive frustrated by the follow-up questions.

"The message we want clearly out of today at a very simple level - and I'll say it probably for the last time, before moving on to other matters - is that the debt was €70m, it's below €30m today, it will be below €20m next year and it's within our capacity next year to be debt-free by 2020," he said.

"Can we move on from that? What else have you got for me?"

This was a financial review where there was now an eagerness to move on from discussion of the finances.

There were other issues on the agenda, however, arising from the latest instalment in their squabble with their neighbours in the PFAI.

It's slightly unfortunate for the FAI that, for the second year in succession, the build-up to AGM time has been overshadowed by issues in the League of Ireland with Bray hitting the rocks on both occasions and Limerick another source for strife. The news that St Joseph's Boys chairman Niall O'Driscoll has taken a major stake at Bray perhaps sheds light on the late turn of events there that prevented the players from going on strike, but the ill-feeling between the FAI and the players' union PFAI still lingers.

On this subject, Delaney referred questions to League of Ireland director Fran Gavin who was a last-minute addition to the list of officials that were available for interview - with the CEO joined by finance director Eamon Breen who gave the overview on the accounts.

It meant that we didn't get to hear Delaney's thoughts on why the FAI board made the decision on Wednesday to release plans for a €300,000 benevolent fund to cope with wage disputes without consulting the PFAI - the body that would have to stump up 50pc cash in the plan that was agreed upon by the Abbotstown decision-makers.

He was asked how he would react if the board of another organisation sent out a press release flagging an initiative that would be paid for from the FAI's coffers. That query was batted away.

The fund in itself is not a bad idea - but there are obvious issues that need to be thrashed out surrounding the financing - and it would be a shame if progress was halted by an ill-judged PR strategy.

In the attempt to win a game of football, the own goals catch up with you eventually.

Irish Independent