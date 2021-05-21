Colin Bell’s son to present Premier League trophy with teenage City fan

Manchester City will be presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City will be presented the Premier League trophy this weekend by Colin Bell’s son and a teenage fan recently recovered from brain surgery.

The club have announced Dr Jon Bell and 15-year-old Jake Tindall, who had an operation to remove a brain tumour last Christmas, will join the official group handing City their latest silverware.

The podium presentation will take place after the new champions’ final Premier League game of the season against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Colin Bell, one of City's all-time greats, died in January

Colin Bell, one of City's all-time greats, died in January

The fixture will also see City welcome back supporters for the first time since March last year, with up to 10,000 permitted to attend.

Former City and England midfielder Colin Bell, a key figure in the side which won four trophies including the league title from 1968-70, died in January at the age of 74.

His son Jon, a consultant radiologist at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, has been asked to carry the trophy to the pitch and the podium.

Dr Bell said: “There are so many people who would be worthy of walking the Premier League trophy out, particularly this year, but it’s a beautiful gesture from the club to invite me to be part of it.

“It captures the family atmosphere that exists at City, they are very in touch with their supporters and I think this will be something they will appreciate. It’s something for them and something for dad.”

City manager Pep Guardiola sent young fan Jake Tindall a message inviting him to the game

City manager Pep Guardiola sent young fan Jake Tindall a message inviting him to the game

Tindall received messages of support from the City squad and manager Pep Guardiola whilst he was in hospital, inviting him to attend the Etihad once Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. Guardiola was again in touch as plans were made for this weekend.

Tindall said: “The club sent me an amazing message from Pep Guardiola and as soon as I saw it I was anxious as to what he would say.

“When he said I’m going to be presenting the trophy I was just speechless – it was one of the best surprises of my life.”

Guardiola said: “It’s a huge honour for us to have two such fitting members of the Manchester City family with us on Sunday to play a part in the celebration moment of the lifting of the Premier League trophy in front of our fans.”

