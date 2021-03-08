‘Coleman will be back in the next game’ – Ancelotti allays fears over Ireland captain’s injury

Carlo Ancelotti tried to ease Stephen Kenny's injury fears ahead of the World Cup tie in Serbia in just 15 days' time by claiming that Seamus Coleman will return to the Everton side in their next match.

Coleman and Darren Randolph were both absent from Premier League duty on Monday night.

For the third game in a row, Coleman was not even in the Everton squad for their match, a 2-0 loss to Chelsea as he was absent with an unspecified injury. But boss Carlo Ancelotti said after the game that "Coleman will be back in the next game", some good news for Kenny.

Randolph had played for West Ham in place of the injured Lukasz Fabianski in their Premier League clash with Manchester City two weeks ago, despite suffering from a thigh strain which had kept him out of the Hammers squad.

But Fabianski was back in the West Ham side at home to Leeds United on Monday night while Randolph was not on the bench.

Kenny is already expecting to be without John Egan, James McClean, James McCarthy and Jack Byrne for the March triple header which includes qualifiers against Serbia and Luxembourg as well as a friendly against Qatar, to be played in Hungary. Caoimhín Kelleher and Callum O'Dowda are also injury worries.

Online Editors