| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Coleman and Doherty the perfect fit for Slovakia game

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking Point

Seamus Coleman, showing his determination against Son Heung-min yesterday. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Seamus Coleman, showing his determination against Son Heung-min yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Seamus Coleman, showing his determination against Son Heung-min yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Getty Images

Seamus Coleman, showing his determination against Son Heung-min yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Seamus Coleman has to start for Ireland against Slovakia. But so does Matt Doherty.

A passage of play in the 25th minute of the clash between Everton and Spurs illustrated the differing strengths of Ireland's two best Premier League performers. First Doherty got down the right wing and swung in a superb teasing cross which seemed tailor-made for the head of Harry Kane.

Instead Coleman rose highest to make a crucial interception. And when the ball dropped to Son Heung-min, the Everton captain came to the rescue again with a superb block. This wasn't just defending, this was Seamus Coleman at his best defending.